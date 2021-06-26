https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/dems-now-claim-never-wanted-defund-police/
Democrats are now claiming that they never wanted to “defund the police.”
Far-left Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) claimed in an interview that the Democrats did not support the “defund the police” movement.
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Wednesday that her party does not support the movement to “defund the police.”
“We’ve never taken the position as a party that we should defund the police,” Hirono said in an interview with CNN’s Ana Cabrera. “I am a progressive Democrat. I have never said that we should defund the police.”
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki bizarrely suggested that it was Republicans that wanted to defund the police.
Here’s Jen Psaki suggesting REPUBLICANS were trying to defund police pic.twitter.com/m8pus7BS9O
— Kylee Zempel (@kyleezempel) June 23, 2021
This walk back comes as crime soars in left-wing cities across the United States.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that crime has gotten so bad cities that defunded the police are now refunding them:
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he was reinstating $92 million to build a new precinct.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is now proposing a $27 million increase in the police budget after cutting the budget by $22 million.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is proposing a $24 million increase in the police department’s budget.
The same is going on in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti proposed an increase of $50 million to the police budget.