Electric vehicle charger / IMAGE: CNBC via YouTube (Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) “We need plug-in hybrids!” a young Leftie once chirped at me after I addressed students on his college campus.

“OK,” I asked. “When you go home and plug your car into the electric socket in the garage, where do you think that electricity comes from?”

He stood there in silence for a couple of seconds and then slowly dropped his head in grief.

Like a crystal punchbowl that crashed onto a marble floor, his pristine eco-dreams suddenly were shattered. It was clear that this idealist never had asked himself how electricity gets into the wall socket.

Until something huge changes, Teslas, Chevy Bolts, Nissan Leafs, and other sexy electric cars will be powered chiefly by natural gas, uranium, coal or dams.

Renewables generated just 13% of US electricity in 2020, according to the latest Department of Energy data . Fuels the Democrat-Left hates comprised the remaining 87%: natural gas, 41%; nuclear, 20%; coal, 19%; hydroelectric, 7%.Those who oppose the energy status quo have given little apparent thought to this as they try to re-build American society on a foundation of daydreams.In a sense, this is too bad. Life would be so easy […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

