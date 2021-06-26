https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/ncaa-kicks-nc-state-college-world-series-4-vaccinated-players-test-positive-covid-19/

Photo: D1 Baseball

According to reporter Aaron Fitt from D1 Baseball, two unvaccinated NC State players tested positive for Covid earlier this week – which prompted the NCAA to test the ENTIRE roster – including VACCINATED players.

Four vaccinated NC State players tested positive for Covid and the NCAA booted NC State from the CWS in the middle of the night.

Healthy, fit college guys were denied a chance of a lifetime to play in the CWS because of Covid tyrants.

The fix is in.

Vanderbilt has advanced to the CWS Finals via “No Contest”

NCAA Statement from Division I Baseball Committee: The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. #CWS pic.twitter.com/amxdQwkQ6l — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2021

D1 Baseball reported:

NC State is making just the third College World Series appearance in program history, but its quest for the championship will end one win shy of its first-ever trip to the CWS Finals. This is an unprecedented event in the history of college baseball, but we’ve seen other teams eliminated from the NCAA tournament under similar circumstances this year. NC State Baseball joins VCU Men’s Basketball, Notre Dame Men’s Hockey, Michigan Men’s Hockey, and Rice Women’s Volleyball in teams having to drop out of their NCAA Tournaments for COVID protocols this year. According to multiple sources, two unvaccinated NC State players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, prompting the NCAA to test the entire roster, including vaccinated players. Four positive tests came back from that round of testing, prompting the no-contest ruling. All four of the latest positive tests came from vaccinated individuals who were in the dugout for Friday’s game against Vanderbilt, per multiple sources.

Sports reporter Clay Travis of Outkick WENT OFF on the NCAA and the “Coronabros” who terrorize athletes with nonsensical Covid protocols.

VIDEO:

Special @outkick reacting to the absurd ending of NC State’s season. Get your popcorn. I’m teeing off on the NCAA & the insane hypocrisy of its covid protocols: pic.twitter.com/C43sIXNdp9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 26, 2021

