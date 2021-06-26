https://thelibertyloft.com/wars-were-won-by-those-willing-to-sacrifice-all-not-woke-radical-ideas/

Share with others!

Reading Time: 1 minute

Woke radical ideas have never won a war. They have promoted oppression and imprisonment of citizens of any country where they exist.

Gary Varvel June 25, 2021.

COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM

Stay tuned to The Liberty Loft, as we will continue to bring you the latest news. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

