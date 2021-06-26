https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/26/ny-times-reports-that-progressive-dem-assumptions-could-be-backfiring-with-large-numbers-of-black-and-latino-voters/

The New York Times has a report that may come as a surprise to many progressive Democrats who like to make assumptions based on race:

NYT: “A growing body of evidence indicates that large numbers of Black and Latino voters may simply take a more centrist view on the very issues — race and criminal justice — that progressives assumed would rally voters of color to their side.” https://t.co/f5MLwN04wh — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 26, 2021

Ya don’t say!

“A poll conducted for @ManhattanInst, a conservative think tank, found that just 17 percent of Black voters and 18 percent of Latinos wanted to decrease the number of police officers in their neighborhoods.” Our @EchelonInsights poll for MI in NYT -> https://t.co/80I2BldsYx — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) June 26, 2021

“As liberal activists orient their policies to combat white supremacy and call for racial justice, progressives are finding that many voters of color seem to think about the issues quite a bit differently.” https://t.co/PvIOEubEZb — caro in the cacti 🌵 (@caro) June 26, 2021

“As liberal activists orient their policies to combat white supremacy … many voters of color seem to think about the issues quite a bit differently” — This is why the growing multi-racial push back against #CriticalRaceTheory scares leftist journalists https://t.co/6f0iUqOJGO — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 26, 2021

Did anybody see that one coming? Er, yeah:

It’s almost as though the agenda of college-educated, white female progressives is poison with minority voters. https://t.co/QKirOau8qC — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 26, 2021

Shocker, right?

it’s pretty easy to be consistent on crime when you had the same opinion on rioting and looting as you did on 1/6 (or Portland for years) and still are horrified at this rise in violent crimes. You. Do. Not. Defund. The. Police. — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 26, 2021

Does this take honestly surprise anyone? We just saw all the rioters and looters in NYC get their charges dropped….along with a rise in crime. These Americans pay city, state, and federal and shouldn’t have their leaders pander to this progressive “defund the police” crap. https://t.co/Ji5QrfpKYF — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 26, 2021

It shouldn’t be a surprise that people of any color don’t like lawlessness, destruction and safe havens for criminals.

In your least shocking news of the day… happy Saturday! https://t.co/H8K6nkV1ta — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) June 26, 2021

Dear Wealthy Woke White Democrats: Guess what? Minorities don’t like crime, either. They don’t like their stuff stolen. They don’t like being violently attacked. They don’t like your woke nonsense, because they have to deal with the consequences. So who are the racists now? https://t.co/fDe6J04tVa — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 26, 2021

Maybe white progressives should spend some time actually TALKING to black people? Just a thought. https://t.co/hoKBKziWSS — OBESE DOG LOVES SCHOOL BONDS (@future_fiona) June 26, 2021

Thereby demonstrating the intellectual arrogance and presumptions of progressives https://t.co/vR7c9IVfCe — Ryan Costello (@RyanCostello) June 26, 2021

And this only came as a surprise to white progressives https://t.co/grCETDffk0 — Jason (@jasmonoca) June 26, 2021

Put another way, progressive thinking is the soft bigotry of low expectations. It is racist https://t.co/dEITt770IE — danedri #UnMaskChildrenNow (@danedri) June 26, 2021

Progressives see groups, not individuals, which makes it very hard for them to understand that minorities—like everyone else—have a range of views and values. https://t.co/A8fUuxCP7Y — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) June 26, 2021

We’ve been telling progressives this for more than 5 years but nobody (including the media) bothered to talk to any Black voters in the South. https://t.co/hsFUEMrd0N — Jamesetta Williams 💕 (@jalexa1218) June 26, 2021

The Left is choosing not to see it at their own peril.

