https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d84c20bbafd42ff586eb95
Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after wi…
With parts of the country lifting restrictions and reopening, states have been debating a pandemic-era change: expanded outdoor dining and to-go cocktails….
Portland, Ore., city leaders walk tightrope between calls to defund the police department and escalating violence…