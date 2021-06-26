https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/300000-viewers-right-side-broadcasting-rumble-watching-president-trumps-rally-speech-started/

At the start of his rally today there were over 300,000 individuals watching in on his speech tonight in Ohio.

We reported earlier today that President Trump opened a verified account on RUMBLE:

By the start of his speech at his rally the President’s RUMBLE account had 138,000 viewers.

TRENDING: President Trump Speaks in Wellington, OH – 7 PM ET – LIVE-STREAM VIDEO — 181,000 Watching Before Trump Even Hits the Stage!

At Rightside Broadcasting on YouTube at the start of his speech tonight there were 191,000 viewers.

The total viewers between these two sites was over 300,000 at the start of the rally!

Hat tip Kevin O’Rourke

