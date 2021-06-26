https://www.dailywire.com/news/police-say-marilyn-manson-agrees-to-turn-himself-in-to-lapd-on-active-warrant-from-2019

Rock star Marilyn Manson has reportedly agreed to turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on an active arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a videographer during a 2019 concert in New Hampshire.

Gilford (N.H.) Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee made the announcement on Friday, adding that a local attorney had reached out to the prosecutor for the first time since the warrant had been issued more than 18 months ago. Bean Burpee said it was unclear when Manson would surrender to authorities.

Manson, 52, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from a show he performed at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “Police said a videographer contracted to film the concert was in the stage pit area when she was allegedly assaulted, specifying that the incident was not sexual in nature.” The outlet reported, “Burpee said the videographer had reported the alleged crime the day after the concert but it took several months to complete the investigation.”

Chief Bean Burpee said last month that Manson, his agent, and his legal team “have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.”

Howard E. King, an attorney representing Manson, called the charges “ludicrous” and provided a statement to multiple news organizations responding to the accusations.

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” said King. “This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

WMUR News spoke with someone who said they attended that concert and witnessed Manson reportedly “spitting on the camera multiple times.”

More details from the L.A. Times:

Burpee said that if Manson surrenders within the next few weeks, his initial court appearance in New Hampshire would probably be in mid-August. He said the misdemeanor Manson faces can carry a maximum jail sentence of one year and a fine of up to $2,000. Manson has faced multiple sexual and physical abuse accusations, which he has denied. In February, Manson was dropped by his record label after actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was engaged to Manson, and other women accused him of abuse in messages on Instagram. Later that month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was investigating allegations of domestic violence involving the musician between 2009 and 2011, when he lived in West Hollywood.

WMUR reported, “Bean Burpee said Manson would not need to appear in New Hampshire for his arraignment,” adding, “He could waive his appearance and enter a not guilty plea, or the court, in accordance with pandemic protocols, [could] cancel the initial appearance and schedule a case status hearing instead.”

