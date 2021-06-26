https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/portland-police-issue-tweet-to-assure-protesters-that-person-shot-by-cops-was-a-white-male/

Remember earlier this month when the Austin American-Statesman refused to publish the “vague description” of a suspect in a shooting that injured 12 people because “such publication could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes”?

Portland police found themselves in the opposite scenario Friday when they rushed out a vague description of a person who’d been shot by police after Antifa and other protesters gathered and threw objects at police officers, punctured the tires of a police car, and broke a window.

The New York Post reports:

At least 50 protesters, most dressed all in black and carrying anti-fascist signs, gathered at a Motel 6 late Thursday where police shot a suicidal man who charged at them with a screwdriver, The Oregonian said.

The mob “began yelling, throwing items at officers, and attempting to interfere with the investigation,” Portland Police Bureau said in a release, with videos showing many chanting the anti-police phrase “F–k 12.”

Police obviously wanted to clear up the misconception that this was a Black Lives Matter scenario.

It was just a screwdriver … remember when activist Bree Newsome had a fit when a police officer shot Ma’Khia Bryant, saying that teenagers had been having knife fights for eons and police weren’t needed in those situations?

Would the police have put out that tweet for any other reason than to try to quell the rioters?

