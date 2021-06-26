https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/portland-police-issue-tweet-to-assure-protesters-that-person-shot-by-cops-was-a-white-male/

Remember earlier this month when the Austin American-Statesman refused to publish the “vague description” of a suspect in a shooting that injured 12 people because “such publication could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes”?

Portland police found themselves in the opposite scenario Friday when they rushed out a vague description of a person who’d been shot by police after Antifa and other protesters gathered and threw objects at police officers, punctured the tires of a police car, and broke a window.

There is erroneous information being circulated on social media regarding in the officer involved shooting in the Lloyd district. We can confirm that the subject involved is an adult white male. No one else was injured. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 25, 2021

The New York Post reports:

At least 50 protesters, most dressed all in black and carrying anti-fascist signs, gathered at a Motel 6 late Thursday where police shot a suicidal man who charged at them with a screwdriver, The Oregonian said. The mob “began yelling, throwing items at officers, and attempting to interfere with the investigation,” Portland Police Bureau said in a release, with videos showing many chanting the anti-police phrase “F–k 12.”

Police obviously wanted to clear up the misconception that this was a Black Lives Matter scenario.

Portland cops ID victim of fatal police shooting as ‘white’ to prevent Antifa riot https://t.co/DSKhxvz4br — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2021

Portland Police had to issue a tweet clarifying that the person shot today in NE Portland was white after antifa said it was a person of color. Antifa & far-left protesters have gathered at the scene to confront police based on the racial rumor. https://t.co/B4dJ71S5yF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2021

Breaking: @PortlandPolice have released footage of the officer-involved shooting that occurred yesterday. Antifa mobilized a mob to the scene by claiming a black & brown victim was murdered. Video shows a white male charging at a black officer with some type of sharp weapon. pic.twitter.com/IDGvaCa59B — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2021

The absolute state of play is pathetic. — DTMoore (@MooreDT82) June 26, 2021

Oh thank god! It was just a white guy that got killed 😌 For a second there was worried they might have a reason to care! — Angry Puma (@BoogalyTheGreat) June 26, 2021

It was just a screwdriver … remember when activist Bree Newsome had a fit when a police officer shot Ma’Khia Bryant, saying that teenagers had been having knife fights for eons and police weren’t needed in those situations?

Mighty fine police work. Mighty fine. — AHoleLottaNottaBot (@HoleNotta) June 26, 2021

Oh he’s white? Who cares then. — RF (@TheFarg) June 26, 2021

Apparently Antifa aren’t equal opportunity rioters. — Morgan.M. (@Morg3nDallas) June 26, 2021

Lmao, this must be white privilege. — JakeTheApe🦍 (@nukedfuji) June 26, 2021

This is horrible. — Kathie62 (@Kathie622) June 26, 2021

Is this real life? — Makino Quantitative (@The_One_Makino) June 25, 2021

‘It’s okay folks, it’s just a white guy. Don’t burn the city and no need to loot now thank you’ — Frank (@Frankmeister__) June 25, 2021

Show anywhere where anyone said it was a person of color. Who in Antifa said that and who are they speaking for? — VelveKing Rabbit (@ReifTerrance) June 25, 2021

Guess white privilege doesn’t offer much ballistic protection — The Daiquiri Man (@spike20012004) June 25, 2021

“Stand down my anti-fascist comrades. It was only a white guy” — Lord Percy Percy (@Shandy15824834) June 25, 2021

Oh whew, it was a white guy. Now everybody can go home. — Oregon Veteran (@SteveShallenbe1) June 25, 2021

It shouldn’t matter if the suspect was black or white. The police should have arrested the Antifa and far-left protestors if they are obstructed or harassed for doing their jobs. — Winter Soldier (@JBuckeyBarnes) June 25, 2021

It’s a shame that you have to make sure everyone knows the victim is white so everyone can feel better about it. — Tina Casillas (@tmc1332) June 25, 2021

Would the police have put out that tweet for any other reason than to try to quell the rioters?

