According to reports, President Trump has opened an account on Rumble.
Former President Donald Trump has opened an account on Rumble, a rival video platform to YouTube. Trump remains blacklisted by every major social media outlet after his supporters rioted on Capitol Hill in January.
An account named ‘Donald J. Trump’ appeared on Rumble on Saturday bearing the site’s green and white verification checkmark. The only video posted by the account is a livestream of Trump’s campaign-style rally in Wellington, Ohio, due to kick off later on Saturday evening.
The authenticity of the account was confirmed by Dan Scavino, an adviser to the former president…
…Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski told Fortune last year that while he never set out to create a platform for right-wingers, he’s happy enough to host them. “The way I look at this is we’re neutral,” he said. “We won’t discriminate against anyone or any group.”
The Trump team stated that the President would be on another social media output after Twitter removed the President of the United States’ account on that platform.
President Trump is picking up 45,000 new followers in an hour!
He already has 45,000 followers in like an hour…
