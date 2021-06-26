https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/report-uk-headed-toward-misgendering-crisis-as-61-percent-of-brits-dont-ask-about-pronouns/

The United States just this week had a misgendering crisis as the ACLU had to get involved when a transgender Uber Eats driver was being “deadnamed” on the app. Now we’re learning from UNILAD that the United Kingdom could be headed for a misgendering crisis as a survey showed that 61 percent of Brits don’t ask about pronouns.

Just woke up and this will be the dumbest thing I see all day. pic.twitter.com/EJ4GPD81Gv — Rose of Dawn (@Rose_Of_Dawn) June 26, 2021

UNILAD reports:

Pronouns are often attributed to a person at birth, when newborns can be labelled ‘he/him’ or ‘she/her’ depending on their biological sex. Despite a wealth of progress on the matter, many people still have a habit of assuming a person’s gender and pronouns. To highlight these issues, Instagram partnered with Mermaids, one of the UK’s leading LGBTQ+ charities, to conduct a study of 2,000 UK adults and find out how many people are open and accepting to acknowledging a person’s pronouns. Of the 2,000 participants, 61% said they never ask someone their pronouns when meeting for the first time, paving the way for misgendering in the future. In comparison, just 6% said they ask each new person they meet what their pronouns are. When asked to explain why they do not ask what a person’s pronouns are, 45% of respondents said they simply did not feel the need to ask, while 22% presumed a person’s pronouns based on physical or sex-based characteristics.

That 61 percent figure seems low.

I suspect it’s way more than 61% — Get the vaccine! ♀️ #FBGC 🟥 (@VeggieBeef) June 26, 2021

Just 61%? — Betty (@Liesl_6_5) June 26, 2021

Only 6% always ask, which is a relief! Means I might never meet them. — Madam Mimosa (@LilMsUppity) June 26, 2021

Read “61% of Brits” as “we asked a few students at a university.” — Ashley Foster (@ASFoster) June 26, 2021

Everything is a ‘crisis’ to these guys — Anthony Bunn (@antbunn1) June 26, 2021

I’m trying to imagine what a “misgendering crisis”, looks like but so far I’m coming up blank. — Katie (@KatGotYourTong) June 26, 2021

If you need to ask, it’s because they don’t pass, so what’s the point of getting in any deeper. — mmcmartin2 (@mmcmartin2) June 26, 2021

61%? That’s incredibly low. I’ve never been asked ever and I’ve enjoyed it that way. — Christina’s Coming Home (@ChristinaTasty) June 26, 2021

I bet it’s more like 99% — Some Kind of Xenomorph (@NorwichMatt) June 26, 2021

I’m glad my health has been failing lately. It won’t be long before I don’t have to see this anymore. — Felipe Chavez (@Hardluck_Boy) June 26, 2021

This is the future. You’ll see this number go lower and lower with each year until asking for/telling your pronouns is part of basic introduction. — Calem (@CalemAnnk) June 26, 2021

This world will never cease to disappoint me. — Jordan Porter (@JordanP02777484) June 26, 2021

It’s Unilad. I’d presume they were taking the piss. — Janice (@Janice5e) June 26, 2021

I can guarantee you in my town not 40 miles from Central London – NO ONE will even think to ask about pronouns. No one. We just go about our day like nothing at all is different — Artful Dodger💜🤍💚 (@d4_dodger) June 26, 2021

I live and work in Central London for a huge public sector organisation. I’ve never been asked about personal pronouns, have not seen anyone else been asked and haven’t been encouraged to ask. This whole issue is such absolute nonsense and of no relevance to 99.9% of people. — ___Tom Beaty___ (@AphexTwinings) June 26, 2021

Please tell me this isn’t real. — Mojave Zen (@Zenfucius) June 26, 2021

I’m not going to ask either, if they want me to know they can tell me. — Me Too (@MeToobirdy) June 26, 2021

If you have to discuss your preferred pronouns with me we might as well end the conversation there because I don’t think we’re ever going to be pals — Jo S⚓⚓⚓ (@JoSharpes) June 26, 2021

Misgendering crisis 2021: Excuse me, sir. Did you know that current covid fiscal policy has created a debit crisis so extreme it can never be solved? It’s MA’AM! — Cynicism Sells (@CynicismSells) June 26, 2021

Isn’t it offensive to ask a person about their pronouns? The rule has always been if it matters to someone enough, they will tell you their preferred pronouns when they tell you their name. — Iryna Kosh (@IrynaKosh) June 26, 2021

I would like to check the pronouns of everyone in this thread IMMEDIATELY as not to upset anyone. — Karl Urban’s English accent (@KarlAccent) June 26, 2021

Pronouns are irrelevant unless being used in a discussion or referring to someone, why these narcs want to put emphasis on them is beyond me — #allahusnackbar (@theTerflon_don) June 26, 2021

What’s the point of attention seeking if no one asks 🤣🤣🤣 — ann Lorraine (@annLorr94115306) June 26, 2021

And why should anyone ask pronouns? There are males and females and it’s usually easy to tell. If someone wants to pretend they are something else, that is your right but I will call it as I see it. — Not Filtering (@Having_Say) June 26, 2021

Do you remember where you were during the Great Misgendering Crisis? — Ale (@chivapiano7) June 26, 2021

At least in the USA we have the ACLU to tackle problems like this one head-on.

