https://www.theepochtimes.com/royal-caribbean-guests-have-to-show-proof-of-vaccination-unvaccinated-to-pay-136-for-testing_3874523.html

Royal Caribbean cruise company released a statement saying that unvaccinated passengers will have to pay testing fees and will be subject to various restrictions even though Gov. Ron De Santis banned companies from requiring vaccine passports through an executive order.

On their vaccination guidelines, the company is saying that passengers will be asked for their vaccination documentation, and anyone age 2 and above who is unvaccinated will be required to go through “multiple COVID-19 tests,” which would be priced at $136 per person.

Royal Caribbean additionally says they would cover the testing costs for passengers age 2 to 15.

“We strongly recommend all guests 16 and older be fully vaccinated. To be considered fully vaccinated, the final dose of the vaccine must be completed at least 14 days before sailing,” the statement reads.

“At check-in, guests will be asked to provide documentation of their vaccination.”

“Those who are 16 and older and do not have or are unable to provide documentation will be considered unvaccinated,” the company announced.

Passengers can provide a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as an example of vaccination proof.

Royal Caribbean then states that people who are unvaccinated must undergo “Additional COVID-19 testing at their own expense,” and have to go through restrictions based on CDC recommendations, adding that if anyone disagrees with the protocols the cruise line can issue a refund.

The cruise line’s new guidelines also come after a federal judge struck down the CDC’s “no sail order” on Friday, which effectively means the agency can’t require that all cruise passengers be vaccinated.

“Since the majority of our guests will be vaccinated on Freedom of the Seas, there will be venues and events restricted to vaccinated guests only. We’ll do our best to create opportunities for all guests to enjoy their time with us. Please note, your SeaPass card will be required to access lounges, shows, and dining venues, so keep it handy at all times during your cruise,” the company announced.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a thumbs-up as he leaves a press conference where he spoke about the cruise industry at Port Miami in Miami, Fla., on April 8, 2021. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Some venues will only grant access solely to vaccinated passengers, where people who have taken the shot won’t be required to wear a mask.

Masks won’t be required for people under the age of 2.

The Epoch Times reached out to DeSantis’ office for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

