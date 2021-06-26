https://bigleaguepolitics.com/russia-calls-america-a-liberal-totalitarian-state-with-a-monopoly-on-the-media-and-irremovability-of-oligarchic-elites/

Russian authorities have issued a blistering critique of the failing U.S. regime under President-imposed Joe Biden, suggesting that America is guilty of all the sins they try to project on their opposing regimes abroad.

“It is astonishing to see how the West is trying to divide our diverse world into two completely artificial camps – a supposedly democratic one and a supposedly authoritarian one,” Russian Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said.

“The US and other so-called models of liberal democracy seem not to notice that they themselves are rapidly turning into a liberal-totalitarian regime,” he added.

In recent weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stepped into the leadership void left by the delegitimized puppet propped up by globalists as the figurehead of America, Joe Biden, struggles to spit out a coherent sentence. Putin has taken a stand for dissidents in America who are being punished for opposing a blatant third-world vote steal that was clearly given a green light by institutional power, a remarkable stance considering Putin and the Kremlin’s own record of suppressing political opposition.

Big League Politics has reported on Putin going to bat for Trump supporters who are being treated like domestic terrorists when even most Republicans are happy to look the other way:

“Russian President Vladimir Putin is intending to press U.S. President Joe Biden on human rights violations that are being perpetrated against Trump supporters who attended the mostly-peaceful protest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has pointed out in recent weeks how U.S. authorities are violating human rights of their dissidents, which is a criticism frequently leveled against the Kremlin by Washington D.C. elites.

“We are ready to talk, we have no taboo topics. We will discuss whatever we think is necessary. We will be ready to answer the questions that the American side will raise. This also applies to human rights,” Lavrov said during a press conference that took place on Monday in Moscow.

“For example, we are following with interest the persecution of those persons who are accused of the riots on January 6 this year,” Lavrov continued, adding that “a lot of really interesting things are happening from the point of view of the rights of the opposition and protecting those rights” in the U.S…

Russia is taking a stand for Trump supporters at a time when most Republican politicians are either silent or cheering on Democrat oppression against them. Even if it’s for mere geopolitical points on the world stage, the fact that Putin , of all people, can claim more concern for dissidents than the current leadership of the United States is a remarkable sign of the times.”

America has become such a joke that Putin’s rule looks better by comparison. The country, and perhaps Western Civilization, will collapse if leftism is not crushed quickly.

