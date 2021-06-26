https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/26/sen-ted-cruz-shows-where-kamala-harris-should-have-visited-at-the-border-but-of-course-didnt/

Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to an El Paso, Texas border facility (the “new Ellis Island,” according to one Dem Rep) has been criticized by several Texas Republicans, including Reps. Chip Roy and Dan Crenshaw. The latter summed up Harris’ Texas trip this way:

And why wouldn’t Harris do that? Sen. Ted Cruz knows:

Yep, it’s pretty clear why Harris avoided certain areas of the actual border, not that the media would run with the “kids in cages” narrative like they did when Trump was president.

