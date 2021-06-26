https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/26/sen-ted-cruz-shows-where-kamala-harris-should-have-visited-at-the-border-but-of-course-didnt/

Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to an El Paso, Texas border facility (the “new Ellis Island,” according to one Dem Rep) has been criticized by several Texas Republicans, including Reps. Chip Roy and Dan Crenshaw. The latter summed up Harris’ Texas trip this way:

Glad Kamala Harris is in El Paso to see that border areas with walls don’t have much of a crisis. It will provide a great contrast for when she travels to Starr County: incomplete wall, rampant human trafficking, huge crisis. But of course she won’t. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 25, 2021

And why wouldn’t Harris do that? Sen. Ted Cruz knows:

Kamala Harris is avoiding the epicenter of the #BidenBorderCrisis border crisis. This is the reality of their failed policies and lack of solutions: pic.twitter.com/VmrRaNwiER — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 25, 2021

These are the pictures @KamalaHarris desperately wants the media NOT to air. #TheBidenCages That’s why she didn’t go to the Rio Grande Valley. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/PKRTkRuU1X — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 25, 2021

Yep, it’s pretty clear why Harris avoided certain areas of the actual border, not that the media would run with the “kids in cages” narrative like they did when Trump was president.

