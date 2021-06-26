https://www.theepochtimes.com/suspect-arrested-for-shooting-florida-officer-during-vehicle-inspection_3875594.html

A multi-agency manhunt for a gunman accused of shooting a Florida patrol officer in the head during a vehicle inspection has ended with the suspected shooter in police custody, authorities announced.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young confirmed the arrest of 29-year-old Othal Wallace during a press briefing early on Saturday.

The heavily armed suspect was located hiding inside a treehouse within a 3-acre wooded area just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. The chief noted that the property is affiliated with a “black nationalist paramilitary organization” that calls itself the “Not F’ing Around Coalition” or “NFAC.”

Young said Wallace was located with an arsenal of weapons that included multiple flash-bang grenades, rifle plates, body armor, two rifles, two handguns, and several boxes of ammunition.

The suspect is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer for the shooting of 26-year-old Jason Raynor. Authorities said they used the handcuffs of the wounded officer while detaining Wallace.

“We’ve worked tirelessly over the past 56 hours since this incident occurred,” Young said. “Many of these folks haven’t slept past maybe two hours, since this whole nightmare unfolded. Some of them haven’t slept at all.”

Officer Raynor was shot in the head earlier this week and rushed to the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach in critical condition.

Young noted during the briefing that medical officials feel confident about Raynor’s condition, explaining that he is improving and now has the strength to “endure more testing.”

“As of right now, his outlook is improving, it’s a positive one, but we’re just going to continue to pray that he continues to heal,” Young said.

In a 29-second clip from the incident, the suspect is seen in footage from the body camera attached to Raynor that shows Wallace firing his gun at the officer shortly after he started a conversation, asking the suspect if he lived there.

“Come on man, don’t do this. Why are you asking me if I live here?” the suspect is heard asking the officer. Wallace is then seen struggling for several seconds with the officer, shouting, “Stop! Stop, man!” before firing his gun.

Raynor was found lying on the street by officers who responded to his latest location after he stopped answering his radio when units tried to call him, police said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also addressed the arrest of Wallace on social media, saying there is no place for hate in Florida and justice for the suspect will be swift.

“The suspect in the vicious shooting of Police Officer Jason Raynor was apprehended by Georgia police at a black nationalist paramilitary encampment,” the governor said. “There is no place for hate in Florida. Our law enforcement will be protected. Justice will be swift.”

