https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/06/26/teen-sex-trafficking-victims-gain-victory-in-legal-action-against-facebook-n402979
About The Author
Related Posts
CBS '60 Minutes' Accused of Deceptively Editing Clip of Ron DeSantis on 'Pay to Play' Question
April 3, 2021
Trump’s Inner Circle Avoid Coming To Matt Gaetz’s Defense Amid Sex Trafficking Allegations
April 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy