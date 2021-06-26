https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/the-fbi-finally-raises-the-pride-flag-at-its-headquarters-in-support-of-its-lgbtq-colleagues/

As Twitchy reported, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reversed a Trump administration policy and declared that U.S. embassies can display the Pride flag through the end of June. (The Defense Department isn’t changing its policy, however.) We’re 26 days into Pride month — what used to be known as “June” — and it was only yesterday that the FBI decided to raise the Pride flag over its headquarters. What took so long?

It’s not even the seizure-inducing Progress flag, which includes extra stripes for transsexuals and black and brown people and a circle for intersex people.

Why hasn’t the FBI superimposed a rainbow on its Twitter avatar? It’s really doing the bare minimum.

