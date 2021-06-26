https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/the-fbi-finally-raises-the-pride-flag-at-its-headquarters-in-support-of-its-lgbtq-colleagues/

As Twitchy reported, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reversed a Trump administration policy and declared that U.S. embassies can display the Pride flag through the end of June. (The Defense Department isn’t changing its policy, however.) We’re 26 days into Pride month — what used to be known as “June” — and it was only yesterday that the FBI decided to raise the Pride flag over its headquarters. What took so long?

Today, the #FBI raised the #pride flag at our headquarters in support of our #LGBTQ colleagues. We thank them for their contributions to the FBI and the country. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/g3ggL6GqSd — FBI (@FBI) June 25, 2021

Only one flag needs to be flown at federal buildings — greg blackburn (@BlackburnGreg) June 25, 2021

I’m all for Pride but government agencies shouldn’t be activists. — ArmonVanDeNacht 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 🟪⬜🟩 (@AmonVandenacht) June 26, 2021

The only flag that should fly over every federal building is the Stars & Stripes. — Robert Miller (@romillerjr) June 26, 2021

It’s not even the seizure-inducing Progress flag, which includes extra stripes for transsexuals and black and brown people and a circle for intersex people.

This is why China laughs at us. — Zak Amos (@KipperDaDipper) June 25, 2021

Why?

Where’s the American flag?

You know, the one that represents ALL Americans. — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) June 26, 2021

Something is missing from this picture… — me (@TruthsThere) June 26, 2021

Where’s the US flag commie scumbag? — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) June 26, 2021

Where’s the American flag? — 4nevetSttalP (@PlattSteven4) June 26, 2021

Where’s the United States flag? — Grandville (@GrandvilleOR) June 25, 2021

Doesn’t the American flag represent all Americans? — Chili Cheese Tots (@Fireflash217) June 26, 2021

As a Federal Institution, you might want to display 🇺🇸 in the picture and make sure it is posted higher that any flag on display. This is specifically part of custom and courtesy as part of posting the 🇺🇸. Does the FBI have a different protocol? — Aaron Rudroff (@AaronRudroff) June 26, 2021

Couldn’t manage to get the US flag in the photo, or do y’all just not care about it as much? — Captain Bango Mutt (@BangoMutt) June 26, 2021

This is stupid. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) June 26, 2021

Idiotic virtue signaling. — Scott (@MIScott68) June 26, 2021

So woke — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) June 26, 2021

Thank you for representing whatever country it is that you represent. — Chainsaw Dave (@ChainsawDave) June 26, 2021

That’s great, but why did you wait until 4 days before the end of the month? — Sayer Of Fuck (@SayerOfFuck) June 26, 2021

How about we solve some crimes? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 26, 2021

You guys figure out the Vegas thing yet or… — Replicant8018 (@replicant8018) June 26, 2021

Still nothing on the Vegas shooter? Really? Nothing? I watch forensic files. Little towns with two detectives find crazy evidence and motives. An agency with a 10b a year budget can’t outcop Barney Fife. — Noone important (@setnsail) June 26, 2021

That’s cool & all, but have you all figured out any motives in the Las Vegas mass shooting that took 50+ lives yet? I think a few years is enough time to come up w/ something resembling a lead lol. — Unfettered Conversationist (@shaqraq1) June 26, 2021

Remember when the FBI solved crimes and occasionally met aliens? Yeah — Jlothefenix (@jlothefenix) June 26, 2021

Why hasn’t the FBI superimposed a rainbow on its Twitter avatar? It’s really doing the bare minimum.

Defense Department not making an exception for Pride flags to fly at military bases in June https://t.co/rf0roDWmE5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 7, 2021

