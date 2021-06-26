https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/the-guardian-reports-on-vice-president-kamala-harris-taking-heat-from-both-sides-after-daunting-border-visit/

As Twitchy reported, Vice President Kamala Harris finally visited the border this week, but not really. Reuters reported that she did visit the CPB’s El Paso central processing center, also known as the “new Ellis Island,” “near the U.S.-Mexico border,” but Rep. Chip Roy called her visit a pitstop 750 miles from the actual border crisis.

It’s a reach to call Harris’s trip a “border visit” when she was hundreds of miles from the border, but The Guardian is reporting that Harris is taking heat from both sides of the political spectrum after a “daunting border visit.”

It was a daunting couple of hours. https://t.co/BrlDCODZHf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2021

Always good to see people back to work. Not sure this was “daunting” as she never went close to the places illegals are crossing. Kamala Harris takes heat from both sides in daunting border visit https://t.co/4xTd3pVdGh — dphole (@dphole) June 26, 2021

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Austere Nuclear (Peaceful) Scholar (@commanderdata85) June 26, 2021

Grueling? Excruciating? They didn’t go with Iconic? — Steve Hornbeck (@SteveHornbeck1) June 26, 2021

Isn’t everything for this administration — StanF’nTastic (@StanFntastic) June 26, 2021

Don’t worry. I’m sure she remains undaunted. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 26, 2021

the only daunting thing is her awkward cackle when she doesn’t know what else to do — Mantis Toboggan (@coffeethc) June 26, 2021

This is after The Guardian called her visit a “political minefield.”

Kamala Harris heads for political minefield on visit to US-Mexico border https://t.co/NudzF8Xv3w — The Guardian (@guardian) June 25, 2021

So stunning and brave.

