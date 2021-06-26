https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/the-guardian-reports-on-vice-president-kamala-harris-taking-heat-from-both-sides-after-daunting-border-visit/

As Twitchy reported, Vice President Kamala Harris finally visited the border this week, but not really. Reuters reported that she did visit the CPB’s El Paso central processing center, also known as the “new Ellis Island,” “near the U.S.-Mexico border,” but Rep. Chip Roy called her visit a pitstop 750 miles from the actual border crisis.

It’s a reach to call Harris’s trip a “border visit” when she was hundreds of miles from the border, but The Guardian is reporting that Harris is taking heat from both sides of the political spectrum after a “daunting border visit.”

This is after The Guardian called her visit a “political minefield.”

So stunning and brave.

