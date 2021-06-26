https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/there-are-no-guns-in-heaven-heres-a-hot-take-on-christians-trying-to-serve-two-masters-jesus-and-gun-rights/

Taylor S. Schumann is a survivor of an April 2013 shooting at a college in Christiansburg, Virginia, and the author of the upcoming “When Thoughts and Prayers Aren’t Enough.” She has a piece adapted from that book in Christianity Today, and she asks Christians if they’re trying to serve two masters: Jesus and gun rights.

“There are no guns in heaven,” she writes, noting that the Lord’s Prayer asks for God’s will to be done on earth as it is in heaven. She admits she is angry: “angry that people are taught to cling to their personal freedoms and their individual comforts above caring for real-life human people.” And she writes this:

A school shooting survivor: “If you know and love Jesus and are going to spend eternity in Heaven with him, why does the idea of not having guns anymore scare you so much?” @taylorsschumann writes on @WheatonHDI‘s “The Better Samaritan” blog: https://t.co/xRYBs0vsE2 — Christianity Today (@CTmagazine) June 25, 2021

What’s this about not having guns anymore? Schumann writes that “gun reform” isn’t about taking guns or gun rights away (Narrator: it is):

Gun reform isn’t about taking away everyone’s guns, or even the right to own one. But I ask you: even if it was, even if guns were banned tomorrow, why should we be so afraid? If you know and love Jesus and are going to spend eternity in Heaven with him, why does the idea of not having guns anymore scare you so much?

You can’t take it with you, and that includes your AR-15. Why does that scare you so much?

Because I don’t want to meet Jesus that fast. — Robert LeRoy Parker (@RobertLeRoyPar6) June 26, 2021

I believe in Jesus and have accepted him as my savior. That said, I’m in no hurry to do so and I’ll be damned if Iet someone hasten the meeting. — Phoenix53Rising2 (@Phoenix53R) June 26, 2021

Take this thinking to its logical conclusions and see how it holds up. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 26, 2021

If you know and love Jesus, why does the idea of not getting a vaccine bother you so much? Are we idolizing vaccines? Same argument can be made. — Lynda Pellitteri (@LyndaP31) June 26, 2021

This is a good point. I also make it a habit to close my eyes and ignore traffic signals when I cross the street because I love Jesus. https://t.co/49wiqHBFOe — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 26, 2021

Man. Now I feel like a real dope for wasting all that money on life insurance. — The H2 (@TheH2) June 26, 2021

This is why I abstain from health checkups. My wife says it’s because I’m lazy. I say it’s because my faith is so much bigger than a mustard seed. — Jeff Dobbs (@jeffdobbs) June 26, 2021

I do the same thing with driving. I put on a blindfold and say “Jesus, take the wheel!” and then I floor it. — Casey2k (@Cas3y3k) June 26, 2021

They have been using this idea to mock us since the Crucifixion. Jesus looks out for you, but he also expects you to not act like a jackass in return. Dude holds all the cards here so it seems fair to me. — Dr. Gonzo (@DrGonzoB522) June 26, 2021

I’ve never seen such an unconvincing argument — JW Morgan (@jwmorgan65) June 26, 2021

It really is kind of a mess — the whole article, we mean. Schumann never defines what her end goal of “gun reform” entails. It doesn’t mean taking away your guns, but wouldn’t it be great if there were no guns.

It would take a reply at least as long as her article to address all the things she’s wrong about. — Steve Easterling (@grim_prime) June 26, 2021

I also got my COVID vaccine, wear seatbelts, and don’t make a habit of running with scissors, so I guess I’m QUADRUPLY not a Christian, huh? I’ll Venmo you a quarter, so you can buy a better argument. — Prayerborne (@prayerborne) June 26, 2021

Jesus wants my home and the people in it to be defended from evil. — James The Lesser (@HiThere144) June 26, 2021

This is the kind of publication that brings down the credibility of christianitytoday. The argument is so weak and hypocritical that it comes across as purposefully manipulative and weaponizing christianity for political purposes. — KDL (@CanItBe777) June 26, 2021

@CTmagazine has turned Christianity into a social debate tabloid. Sad. — Carpacchio 🇮🇱🇺🇲 (@Carpachio1) June 26, 2021

While this is a sensitive topic one answer would be because this is not heaven, it’s a fallen world filled with violence and corruption and one way to uphold justice and minimize evil can be through the righteous use of weapons. This has been believed for a long, long, time. — Drew 🐏🕊 (@drewtunnell) June 26, 2021

If she loves Jesus and she’s going to meet him anyway, why is so afraid of being shot to death? Seems she’s more concerned with clinging to the mortal realm. Why does she hate Jesus? — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) June 26, 2021

Why did Jesus tell his boys to go buy swords? — #1 Bocchi (@SuperBocchi) June 26, 2021

When a strong man fully armed guards his residence, his belongings are undisturbed. Luke 11:21 — Pete Holden (@pgh23) June 26, 2021

You forgot that Cain killed Abel with a rock, but go ahead support the idea of me not being able to defend my family against evil people who will find a way to do evil no matter what. — Edgar Hernandez (@ehergo_) June 26, 2021

This was laughably unserious. — Tuck Won Do (@Tuckwondo) June 26, 2021

Why does having a gun scare you so much? — Listo Lyman ( Dude/Duder/El Duderino) (@listolyman) June 26, 2021

“I am angry that people are taught to cling to their personal freedoms” Someone wrote and published this nonsense? What kind of outfit are you running over there. — Christian Smith (@ChubbyGopher) June 26, 2021

Faulty logic. Faulty theology. Nice job. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) June 26, 2021

Progressive Christianity is the greatest threat to Christianity. — GRYSCLE (@theGRYSCLE) June 26, 2021

Bless her heart — Aldo (@1stLtAldoRaine) June 26, 2021

@CTmagazine. My wife and daughter were murdered in a mass shooting in 2009. How about you let me write an article arguing that being pro-gun is loving your neighbor? — JE Myers (@MyersJe) June 25, 2021

Do it, Christianity Today.

