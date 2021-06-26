https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/there-are-no-guns-in-heaven-heres-a-hot-take-on-christians-trying-to-serve-two-masters-jesus-and-gun-rights/

Taylor S. Schumann is a survivor of an April 2013 shooting at a college in Christiansburg, Virginia, and the author of the upcoming “When Thoughts and Prayers Aren’t Enough.” She has a piece adapted from that book in Christianity Today, and she asks Christians if they’re trying to serve two masters: Jesus and gun rights.

“There are no guns in heaven,” she writes, noting that the Lord’s Prayer asks for God’s will to be done on earth as it is in heaven. She admits she is angry: “angry that people are taught to cling to their personal freedoms and their individual comforts above caring for real-life human people.” And she writes this:

What’s this about not having guns anymore? Schumann writes that “gun reform” isn’t about taking guns or gun rights away (Narrator: it is):

Gun reform isn’t about taking away everyone’s guns, or even the right to own one. But I ask you: even if it was, even if guns were banned tomorrow, why should we be so afraid? If you know and love Jesus and are going to spend eternity in Heaven with him, why does the idea of not having guns anymore scare you so much?

You can’t take it with you, and that includes your AR-15. Why does that scare you so much?

It really is kind of a mess — the whole article, we mean. Schumann never defines what her end goal of “gun reform” entails. It doesn’t mean taking away your guns, but wouldn’t it be great if there were no guns.

Do it, Christianity Today.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...