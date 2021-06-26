https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-slams-biden-border-crisis-woke-generals-at-save-america-rally?utm_campaign=64469

Former President Donald Trump slammed the ongoing Biden border crisis, critical race theory, and woke generals at the first post-presidential rally sponsored by Save America held in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday evening.

Watch Trump live now:

The former Republican commander-in-chief’s appearance at the Trump-branded rally was similar in nature to the signature gatherings that propelled Trump into the presidency in 2016 and garnered hype during the 2020 re-election campaign as he amassed jam-packed conservative crowds across the nation.

Trump kicked off the opening statement in usual fiery fashion: “After just five months, the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe.”

“Critical race theory is being forced on our military,” Trump described the current state of affairs under the Biden administration. “Gas prices are spiking. Inflation is skyrocketing and China, Russia and Iran are humiliating our country. Joe Biden is destroying our nation right before our very own eyes.”

Former President Donald Trump: “After just 5 months the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe.” pic.twitter.com/pjOBchSXWF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 27, 2021

Trump claimed that President Joe Biden’s immigration policy has placed migrant children detained at the United States-Mexico border on “suicide watch.”

“The illegal alien minors have arrived at our border—in many cases just wonderful kids,” Trump said. “For the first time, they’re on suicide watch, all because of the stupid policy you’ve been watching for the last few months.”

Former President Donald Trump says that unaccompanied minors are on suicide watch, says “Biden has violated his constitutional oath.” pic.twitter.com/ECb4zM8Ngf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 27, 2021

Trump also called out the fake news reporters in attendance. “Do you miss me?” Trump taunted, citing poor television ratings after the Trump-era.

Former President Donald Trump: “Fake news media … They miss me, I know. They look at their bad ratings, and they’re saying ‘we miss this guy.'” pic.twitter.com/dCIE03Hfnn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 27, 2021

The crowd behind Trump chanted, “CNN sucks!”

The crowd behind Donald Trump chants “CNN sucks!” pic.twitter.com/hqPtLyAoK6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 27, 2021

He lambasted “woke generals,” a jab at Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley who went viral for defending anti-racist education in the armed forces. Milley claimed that the teaching of critical race theory help military members gain “situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend.”

Trump has vowed to help Republican lawmakers regain control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections. The GOP is close to flipping both chambers of Congress given the Democrat Party’s razor-thin majorities.

“We will take back the House. We will take back the Senate. And we will take back America soon,” Trump declared to the cheering crowd.

Republican leaders such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to support GOP candidate Max Miller whom Trump has endorsed for election in Ohio’s 16th congressional district. Miller, who served as Trump’s former senior advisor at the White House, is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. The current congressman voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riot.

The conservative assembly marks the first campaign-style rally since Trump left the White House and one of many expected appearances in support of causes that further the Make America Great Again agenda as well as the numerous accomplishments of the Trump administration. Trump is expected to replicate the same buzz at Sarasota, Florida, on July 3.

Trump has been teasing another presidential run. In an interview with Newsmax, he hinted Friday at a possible 2024 announcement “in the not too distant future.”

On the day of the rally, Trump created an official and verified Rumble account on the video-sharing platform, the pro-free speech alternative to YouTube. The only video uploaded by Trump at the time served as a placeholder for the Rumble livestream of his upcoming remarks at the Save America rally.

Trump won in Wellington and surrounding areas by a comfortable margin of more than 30 points in both 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. He also carried the swing state’s electoral votes in both contentious races.

At the beginning of the month, Trump returned to the political spotlight with an explosive comeback speech at the GOP convention in North Carolina.

Trump claimed vindication over COVID-19’s suspected origins since he was one of the first figures to point the finger of blame at China when political, scientific, and media establishments down played the Wuhan lab leak theory.





