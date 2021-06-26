https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-impersonator-strikes-again/

Posted by Kane on June 26, 2021 10:27 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Shawn Farash is the best we’ve seen in 4 years of running CFP.

Greg Kelly interviews Shawn Farash — Earlier this week



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...