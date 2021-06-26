https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/26/trump-first-rally-ohio-white-house/

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally outside Cleveland, Ohio, Saturday evening, marking the first campaign-style rally since leaving the White House.

Trump will speak in Wellington and it will be his first occasion to hold one of his signature rallies that propelled him into the presidency in 2016 and that he held during the 2020 election season.

The former president won in Wellington and surrounding areas by a comfortable margin of more than 30 points in both 2016 and 2020. He also carried the state’s electoral votes in both elections.

Scenes from around the Trump rally this morning pic.twitter.com/Y51Z86hqaF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 26, 2021

His last public rally was back in January just a day before the Georgia Senate runoffs in support of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both Republican candidates narrowly lost and as a result, Democrats regained the majority in the Senate.

The former president is expected to support and once again endorse Max Miller, his former Senior Advisor at the White House, who is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez from Ohio’s 16th congressional district. Gonzalez voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump has been rather silent about his future plans, but yesterday in an interview on Newsmax, he hinted at a possible 2024 announcement “in the not too distant future.”

Saturday’s rally will be the first of Make America Great Again tour with another scheduled appearance on July 3 in Sarasota, Florida. (RELATED: REPORT: Trump To Resume Rallies Next Month Amid Hints At 2024 Run)

Trump has made several public appearances since leaving the White House. He spoke at the annual conservative CPAC conference in February and addressed the North Carolina Republican convention earlier this month. Following his ban from social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, he has mostly been making statements to the public using his Save America email platform. His own blog shut down a month after its launch.