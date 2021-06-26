https://thehill.com/homenews/media/560364-tucker-carlson-doubles-down-on-milley-criticism-disgusting

Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonOvernight Defense: Intel releases highly anticipated UFO report | Biden meets with Afghan president | Conservatives lash out at Milley Tucker Carlson calls Joint Chiefs chairman a ‘pig,’ ‘stupid’ Pentagon punches back against GOP culture wars MORE doubled down on his criticism of Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley Mark MilleyTrump aides drafted order to invoke Insurrection Act during Floyd protests: report Overnight Defense: Intel releases highly anticipated UFO report | Biden meets with Afghan president | Conservatives lash out at Milley Tucker Carlson calls Joint Chiefs chairman a ‘pig,’ ‘stupid’ MORE over the top military leader saying he wanted to learn about critical race theory, calling the Army general’s “white rage” remarks “disgusting” and “disgraceful.”

During a segment on his Friday episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox personality condemned Milley again for saying during a House Armed Services Committee hearing that he wished to explore the area of academia that looks into the intersection of race and law.

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” Milley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson on Friday accused the military leader of levying “an attack against people on the basis of their skin color.”

“White rage is not a medical condition, it’s not even a legitimate academic theory,” Carlson argued. “It doesn’t exist.”

“’White rage’ is a racial attack,” he added. “So here, you have the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a congressional hearing leveling a race attack against American citizens, the guy who’s supposed to be protecting our country.”

“That is disgraceful, it’s disqualifying, it’s without precedent,” Carlson said.

The Fox host went on to say, “We shouldn’t have a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who attacks Americans based on their skin color.”

“It’s disgusting,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson moved to an interview with Republican Sean Parnell, an Army veteran who is running for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania left vacant by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE.

Parnell argued that Milley’s remarks on critical race theory should not be ignored, arguing, “If you are looking for a way to destroy the United States military from the inside out without firing a shot, talk about what he’s talking about, implement critical race theory.”

“It’s a disaster, it’s dangerous, it makes it harder to accomplish the mission, and ultimately, I think it will cost lives on the battlefield,” added Parnell, a vocal supporter of former President Trump Donald TrumpAOC said she doubts Biden’s win would have been certified if GOP controlled the House Trump aides drafted order to invoke Insurrection Act during Floyd protests: report Overnight Defense: Intel releases highly anticipated UFO report | Biden meets with Afghan president | Conservatives lash out at Milley MORE, who last year lost a bid for Pennsylvania’s 17th congressional district.

Carlson had previously received pushback over his initial criticism of Milley’s remarks in a Thursday segment, in which he called the Joint Chiefs chairman “stupid” and “a pig,” adding that Milley got his job because “he knows who to suck up to.”

After playing Milley’s comments on white rage, Carlson said, “Hard to believe that man wears a uniform. He’s just that unimpressive,” before adding, “Notice he never defined white rage.”

Carlson drew criticism over his Thursday segment, including from CNN’s Brianna Keilar, who declared that the Fox host “is white rage.”

Keilar also specifically blasted Carlson for calling Milley “unimpressive.”

“What does he mean?” she questioned. “Milley is not immune from criticism but look at the stripes on his sleeve. Ten of them, we counted. Each one of those overseas service bars is six months deployed. That is five years. That is more time than Tucker Carlson spent at his probably third-choice boarding school.”

“Tucker Carlson didn’t serve,” she added. “His biggest achievement is having nine lives in the world of cable news. Making a bowtie famous, and getting away with promoting conspiracy theories, night after night after night.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

