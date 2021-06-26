https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uk-lockdown-goon-resigns-in-shame/

🚨🚨 | BREAKING: Matt Hancock resignation video pic.twitter.com/0hZEj2IVZX — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 26, 2021

The chief architect of the 16-month UK lockdown was caught playing hooky with his married assistant and now he’s been sacked. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned from his position in the British government Saturday a day after he apologized for being photographed kissing a longtime friend he recently hired as an advisor.

The announcement came one day after British tabloid The Sun published photos that appeared to show Hancock kissing his longtime friend and aide Gina Coladangelo in his office at the Department for Health. The photos were captured May 6, according to The Sun, which claimed Hancock was having an affair with Coladangelo.

Cross-household contact was not yet permitted under the guidelines when the photos were taken last month.





