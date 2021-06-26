https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/unicorn-rage-this-photo-mosaic-depicting-white-rage-deserves-to-be-shared-widely/

For a while there, thanks to Robin DiAngelo, “white fragility” was at the forefront of racial discussion. The new white fragility, though, is “white rage.” As Twitchy reported, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley “fired back” at Republican critics of critical race theory training in the military, blaming the storming of the Capitol Building on “white rage,” and he wants to know more about it.

Tom Elliott noted that “white rage” suddenly became a hot topic:

Witness the birth of this new expression, “white rage” Data via @GrabienMedia pic.twitter.com/g9raVYn9OB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 25, 2021

CNN’s Brianna Keilar relentlessly pushed GOP Rep. Michael Waltz to blame white rage for Capitol riots. CNN’s Brian Stelter took on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson (as usual) for criticizing Milley, tweeting, “You are White rage, Tucker. You are. And you know it.”

So, what does white rage look like? Jack Posobiec posted a photo mosaic of white rage and encouraged everyone to tweet it at Joy Reid.

Be a shame if everyone tweeted this photo of “White Rage” mugshots at @JoyAnnReid https://t.co/LuezB9LzJI pic.twitter.com/o8B6dl8Vi5 — Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 26, 2021

Portland All-Stars? — Chris Woods (@mecca_of_hecka) June 26, 2021

Extras for the new Mad Max movie — Bob (@Bob39256455) June 26, 2021

It’s like walking into the Star Wars bar — all pets should be called Ian (@DarthGarf) June 26, 2021

Hasn’t Batman already defeated all these Villains? — D₳nDeoj₳y (@DeojayDan) June 26, 2021

Star Trek characters? — Sillery (@silleryto) June 26, 2021

Wondering how many are teachers? — PinkIris (@PinkIris0) June 26, 2021

Good question.

Those are all just ideas. — Anthony Unplugged (@anthonyunpluged) June 26, 2021

Not one to judge others based on their looks but holy cow, as a group these individuals are….interesting. — crypto KiD XRP (@slipfanejc) June 26, 2021

New game! identify the number of males in this photo. Winner gets a chicken dinner. — TJ (@TJatTheShed) June 26, 2021

The “woke” community — Gadfly… get moving and think for yourself (@Gadfly89194610) June 26, 2021

Wondering if any are currently working or simply using taxpayer money from the oppressors to allow them time to protest the very system that is providing them with an income. Confusing- I know but perhaps Ms Reid can clear this up for us! — Warren Murray (@817bear) June 26, 2021

If I looked like any of these people, I’d be pissed too. — Brad Crockett (@pizzapimp812) June 26, 2021

Portland is definitely not sending their best. — The Enlightened Tutor (@Cwelonlonranch) June 26, 2021

Unicorn rage — Ray Kooyenga (@RayKTweets) June 26, 2021

Here are the “whites” you have to worry about. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) June 26, 2021

Are these the white supremacists Attorney General Merrick Garland warned us about?

They always look alike. — Ludo (@LasciateS) June 26, 2021

Why do they always look like this? — Igraine Pendragon 🇺🇸🇮🇹🤡🌎 (@Meeshm66) June 26, 2021

Portland has some weird looking people. Are we sure there wasn’t a nuclear plant that was leaking waste into the water supply? — Drewsified (@akasemeyer) June 26, 2021

Why do they all look like mutants? Did they get into the same stuff as the ninja turtles but it affected them in the opposite direction? — elle eye zzzzz (@ZzzzzEye) June 26, 2021

Looks methy — Joe Hoerl (ᛒᛖᛖᚠ ᛋᚢᛈᚱᛖᛗᛖ) (@PissedVaper) June 26, 2021

The faces of meth — jlmdgb08 (@JLMDGB08) June 26, 2021

Meth does a body good! — Lily Solomon (@Bamamama_1) June 26, 2021

Does anyone else see a pattern in this picture?? — Drunk_opinions (@Drunk_Opinions) June 26, 2021

@JoyAnnReid and @ProjectLincoln want you to believe these are the same type of people who fought in WW2 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — JeffJongsma (@JeffJongsma) June 26, 2021

I’ve never seen so much white privilege in a single picture — حسين مطبقاني (@Hessian_Mohd) June 26, 2021

I think that’s the lineup for the next Victoria’s Secret catalog. — Seizer Pouncicus🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SeizerPouncicus) June 26, 2021

Everytime I look at this photo I ask myself, was there an unreported toxic chemical spill in the early to mid 90’s that affected pregnant mothers? Why do they all look like they have the same disease? — Dr. Circle Back❌ (@yadayadayada45) June 26, 2021

Leftist rage — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) June 26, 2021

How many of these people inflicted with white rage had their riot-related charges dropped?

TATER, you’re white rage: Brian Stelter rages at Tucker Carlson accusing him of white rage ANNND the jokes just write themselves https://t.co/H6q9TRupB3 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 25, 2021

