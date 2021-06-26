https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/unmarked-van-highly-armed-officers-arrive-trump-rally-ohio-hours-event-video/
President Trump is holding his first rally in Ohio on Saturday night at 7 PM Eastern.
The crowds started lining up to see Trump early in the morning. It will be a historic event!
Masses Of Trump Supporters Line Up For Saturday’s “Save America!” Trump Rally
Advertisement – story continues below
Wow! Look at the lines in Ohio!
HUGE crowd waiting in for President Trump’s rally in Wellington! #TrumpRally #TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/efHXoWmBLK
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 26, 2021
TRENDING: BREAKING UPDATE: HISTORY MADE AS FINAL ARIZONA BALLOT INSPECTIONS COMPLETED – Huge Preliminary Report Expected Monday When True Number of Ballot Totals Announced
Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager posted this up moments ago.
Advertisement – story continues below
The line cheers briefly for a group of officers arriving in an unmarked minivan this afternoon ahead of the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/77rZu6Q1o2
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 26, 2021
Having been to an earlier Trump event this seemed a bit odd.
We witnessed excellent security when we attended a massive Trump rally in the fall in Pennsylvania. But we did not see armed men in green uniforms.