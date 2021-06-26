https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/unmarked-van-highly-armed-officers-arrive-trump-rally-ohio-hours-event-video/

President Trump is holding his first rally in Ohio on Saturday night at 7 PM Eastern.

The crowds started lining up to see Trump early in the morning. It will be a historic event!

Wow! Look at the lines in Ohio!

TRENDING: BREAKING UPDATE: HISTORY MADE AS FINAL ARIZONA BALLOT INSPECTIONS COMPLETED – Huge Preliminary Report Expected Monday When True Number of Ballot Totals Announced

Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager posted this up moments ago.

The line cheers briefly for a group of officers arriving in an unmarked minivan this afternoon ahead of the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/77rZu6Q1o2 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 26, 2021

Having been to an earlier Trump event this seemed a bit odd.

We witnessed excellent security when we attended a massive Trump rally in the fall in Pennsylvania. But we did not see armed men in green uniforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

