https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/update-thousands-supporters-line-several-hours-trump-revenge-rally-ohio-video/

President Trump is holding a ‘revenge rally’ in Wellington, Ohio Saturday evening at 7 PM.

Thousands of supporters lined up several hours before the rally is set to begin.

VIDEO:

Thousands now in line here in Wellington, Ohio, as the crowd begins to filter through security for today’s Trump rally #Ohio #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/bEINRdiGFc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 26, 2021

The crowd of patriots is fired up!

VIDEO via RSBN:

Look at the size of this crowd!

But Dementia Joe totally won the 2020 election….

VIDEO via RSBN:

Look at all of these patriots! Don’t let Mainstream Media get away with destroying our country! Tune into RSBN NOW! pic.twitter.com/elk9XFoIJg — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 26, 2021

