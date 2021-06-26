https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/update-thousands-supporters-line-several-hours-trump-revenge-rally-ohio-video/

President Trump is holding a ‘revenge rally’ in Wellington, Ohio Saturday evening at 7 PM.

Thousands of supporters lined up several hours before the rally is set to begin.

VIDEO:

The crowd of patriots is fired up!

VIDEO via RSBN:

Look at the size of this crowd!

But Dementia Joe totally won the 2020 election….

VIDEO via RSBN:

