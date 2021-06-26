https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/update-thousands-supporters-line-several-hours-trump-revenge-rally-ohio-video/
President Trump is holding a ‘revenge rally’ in Wellington, Ohio Saturday evening at 7 PM.
Thousands of supporters lined up several hours before the rally is set to begin.
VIDEO:
Thousands now in line here in Wellington, Ohio, as the crowd begins to filter through security for today’s Trump rally #Ohio #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/bEINRdiGFc
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 26, 2021
The crowd of patriots is fired up!
VIDEO via RSBN:
AMAZING CROWD IN WELLINGTON, OH! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/zIvaEg9Qx1
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 26, 2021
Look at the size of this crowd!
But Dementia Joe totally won the 2020 election….
VIDEO via RSBN:
Look at all of these patriots! Don’t let Mainstream Media get away with destroying our country! Tune into RSBN NOW! pic.twitter.com/elk9XFoIJg
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 26, 2021