https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/viewership-2021-nba-playoffs-39-2020-lebron-james-not-playing/

TV ratings for the 2021 NBA playoff are up now that cop-hating China puppet LeBron James is not playing.

NBA Communications reported that viewership through the conference semifinals are up 39% from 2020.

The playoff games are averaging 3.5 million viewers across three networks: TNT, ABC and ESPN.

Viewership for the 2021 NBA Playoffs across TNT, ESPN and ABC is up +39% vs. last season. 👀 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yHlwr6Pey7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 22, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING UPDATE: HISTORY MADE AS FINAL ARIZONA BALLOT INSPECTIONS COMPLETED – Huge Preliminary Report Expected Monday When True Number of Ballot Totals Announced

More from the Daily Caller:

The TV ratings for the NBA playoffs have been very impressive with LeBron James no longer in the field. With LeBron James and the Lakers watching from home after losing in the first round, some fans and leaders of the blue checkmark brigade might think that ratings would fall even further. Turns out, fans are actually watching the playoffs much more than they did in 2020, despite King James being gone. Despite the fact he didn’t make it out of the first round, NBA ratings are up in a huge way compared to 2020. Why is that? There are probably a lot of reasons, but you can’t count out the fact the man who alienated a large chunk of the fanbase isn’t around anymore. That means more casual fans might tune in.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

