In the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riot, various social media platforms banned President Donald Trump. Facebook and Twitter booted Trump over false allegations that he had “incited” the violence that took place that day. Since then, Trump has managed to successfully bypass these platforms by releasing regular statements through his communications office—many of which we’ve reported on here.

But, another platform that banned him was YouTube, where he often live-streamed rallies and posted videos.

In January, YouTube announced it was suspending Trump’s channel over “concerns about the ongoing potential for violence.”

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a YouTube spokeswoman said in a statement to The New York Post. “As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days — which may be extended.”

While there were reports that Trump was planning to launch his own social media platform, those plans haven’t materialized yet. With Trump’s plans to resume holding rallies, the big question was how was he going to broadcast them without YouTube.

Well, we have an answer now.

Trump will be live streaming his Saturday night rally in Wellington, Ohio, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the platform Rumble.

Rumble is an alternative to YouTube that has gained popularity in the wake of Big Tech censorship. It is not clear when exactly Trump joined the Canada-based service, but the account is verified, and his first video will be a livestream of the rally. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has been on the platform since February of this year.

You can watch the rally here starting at 7 p.m. ET:

