Former* (and future?) President Donald Trump is doing his first full, Trump focused, fundraising, 2022 midterm, kick out the RINOS and let’s GOOOOOOO rally today in Ohio and you better believe folks are FIRED up, SHOWING up, and READY.

Trump is set to speak at 7pm, but the show is already WELL underway outside, with fans showing up, signs and shirts by the thousands, and of course, the reliable folks at Right Side Broadcasting on the scene for interviews, crowd shots, and all the stuff the MSM (even Fox News) tries to hide about a good old fashioned MAGA rally.

Is it MAGAA now (Make America Great Again, Again)?

Remember, in Ohio, there’s a censured Republican Rep. who voted for impeachment. That dude, Gonzalez, is being challenged by former Trump aide Max Miller. Trump is backing Miller and this will partly be to encourage donors to his campaign.

On the other side, Gonazalez has joined up with Liz Cheney to raise money for 2022 primaries. That kinda tells you all about that, don’t it?

Anyway, y’all ENJOY.

