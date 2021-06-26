https://www.theepochtimes.com/irs-claims-christianity-is-political-targets-nonprofits-interview-with-kelly-shackelford_3874850.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

The IRS recently denied the nonprofit status of a Christian organization by claiming that Christianity is tied to politics because the Bible’s “teachings are typically affiliated with” the Republican Party. Legal organization First Liberty Institute is pushing back, and by doing so is defending religious organizations against the threat of similar moves by the IRS. To learn more about this we sat down for an interview with Kelly Shackelford, President and CEO of First Liberty Institute.

