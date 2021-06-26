https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/26/what-happened-to-its-just-property-nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-is-finally-prepared-to-crack-down-on-vandalism-of-statues/

In Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New York City, charges were recently dropped against hundreds of people who were arrested for looting and vandalizing during riots last year.

However, you’ll be glad to know that Comrade Mayor is now taking a much tougher stand against vandalism:

Look, we stand against vandalism of any kind, but after what everybody witnessed in the past year-plus, people like the NYC mayor should understand why there’s now some confusion:

Maybe that’s just if the “approved” group of people does the vandalizing.

There are no double standards like socialist politician double standards.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...