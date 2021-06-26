https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-progressives-shocked-to-learn-black-and-latino-voters-dont-share-their-radical-defund-the-police-views

The New York Times was forced to admit what has been obvious for a while: Minority communities don’t support progressives’ radical views on criminal justice.

Democrats most left-wing supporters claim their calls to “defund the police” will help minority communities, but those communities know the truth.

From the Times:

In a contest that centered on crime and public safety, Eric Adams, who emerged as the leading Democrat, focused much of his message on denouncing progressive slogans and policies that he said threatened the lives of “Black and brown babies” and were being pushed by “a lot of young, white, affluent people.” A retired police captain and Brooklyn’s borough president, he rejected calls to defund the Police Department and pledged to expand its reach in the city. Black and brown voters in Brooklyn and the Bronx flocked to his candidacy, awarding Mr. Adams with sizable leading margins in neighborhoods from Eastchester to East New York. Though the official winner may not be known for weeks because of the city’s new ranked-choice voting system, Mr. Adams holds a commanding edge in the race that will be difficult for his rivals to overcome.

As the Times admitted, the evidence provided by Adams’ support in New York shows “a disconnect between progressive activists and the rank-and-file Black and Latino voters who they say have the most to gain from their agenda.”

Liberal elites may claim their policies – focused on so-called racial justice and combatting alleged white supremacy – will benefit minority voters, but those voters don’t see it that way.

“Black people talk about politics in more practical and everyday terms,” Hakeem Jefferson, an assistant professor of political science at Stanford University, told the Times. “What makes more sense for people who are often distrustful of broad political claims is something that’s more in the middle.”

“The median Black voter is not A.O.C. and is actually closer to Eric Adams,” he added, referencing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

This has been an emerging problem for Democrats in recent years, who tend to believe that since they receive the majority of nonwhite votes in elections, their policies are all popular with minority voters. The trend shows otherwise.

Despite a massive Democrat and media campaign to claim former President Donald Trump was a racist, he actually increased the Republican share of black and Latino voters in 2016 and 2020, making larger gains with those voters than non-college educated white voters.

“On issues beyond criminal justice, data indicates that Black and Latino voters are less likely to identify as liberal than white voters. An analysis by Gallup found that the share of white Democrats who identify as liberal had risen by 20 percentage points since the early 2000s. Over the same period, the polling firm found a nine-point rise in liberal identification among Latino Democrats and an eight-point increase among Black Democrats,” the Times reported.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, this has been a problem for Democrats, who seem to assume Latinos will vote for them and that talking about illegal immigration with a legal immigrant population is a winning strategy.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

