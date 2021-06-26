https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/white-rage-woman-shoots-tiktok-video-expressing-her-reaction-to-gov-ron-desantis-banning-critical-race-theory-in-schools/

We used to think Twitter was a social media hellscape, but then TikTok came along and attracted all the crazies. There are at least two Twitter accounts that we know of dedicated entirely to people freaking out over everything Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis does, and this one just featured a Florida woman reacting to DeSantis banning critical race theory from public schools. No one has yet topped the woman falling to her knees and screaming upon Donald Trump’s inauguration, but this one is a contender.

It’s ALWAYS white libs. Always. — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 25, 2021

The scream at the end sends me all the time 💀🤚 — Ana Paula (@anacarchi_) June 25, 2021

I guarantee this was not the first take. She probably has a few outtakes — Don Lloyd Corleone (@DonLloydCor) June 25, 2021

She set the camera up and did multiple takes of this — e n t r o p y (@VR_Entropy) June 25, 2021

The setup for this is all deeply deeply, deeply insane — SUPER GAMER BROS (@SUPERGAMERBRO10) June 25, 2021

Imagine living with this. pic.twitter.com/XKfvDjE7OV — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) June 25, 2021

I’m just confused because I was told they weren’t using CRT in Florida schools. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 25, 2021

Hell.. I was even told it doesn’t exist and it was made up as a boogeyman. — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) June 25, 2021

I always love thinking of the setup. She walked in, propped her phone up (and you know that took a few tries) and then shot this (which you know also took a few tries). All for what? This is hilarious! 🤠 — Jonas (@jonascameronj) June 25, 2021

The scream was Hollywood-esc but the bag throw was at best b-movie. — Rich Craven (@rlcraven3) June 26, 2021

So she positioned her phone there to go out and come in again to record her dramatic appearance? — Gib me dat for free (@_homoduplex) June 25, 2021

The fact she set up the camera and staged this is pretty warped — Greg Jovanelly (@drjovo) June 25, 2021

She came home, set up the camera, went outside, and came back in to have a tantrum.

Their entire life is performative. — Reid ℹ (@ReidSpeed123) June 26, 2021

She set up the camera and re entered her home to perform for you. This is what a lifetime of consuming tv and movies will do to weak minds. — bagOnHead ⠕ (@mrbagonhead) June 26, 2021

Thank goodness we have cameras on our floors in place to capture our natural reactions. — Rob Rollingson (@Retrospect89) June 26, 2021

How did the camera not capture all the cats scurrying?! — Amy (@akuhngirl) June 25, 2021

This not the reaction of an educator. This is a the reaction of an activist. — Binky – The Warrior (@binkyAsks2manyQ) June 25, 2021

Too much money, too much time, not enough purpose. — Emina Melonic ☕ (@EminaMelonic) June 25, 2021

…plus the easy access to abundant food. We have vanquished many real problems so we have to invent new ones. — Joe Ratay (@JRRatay) June 25, 2021

She seems sweet & well adjusted. pic.twitter.com/iPqT1RQRIn — Bryan Plant (@paybackink) June 25, 2021

I’m always skeptical of these kinds of videos. Do these people not see how crazy they look to the rest of society? I struggle seeing how this is part of the human condition in 2021. Someone help me here. — Will 🏋🏻‍♀️ 🇺🇸 (@WTKing84) June 25, 2021

She’s trying to liver her best life in overpriced yoga wear, but darn DeSantis won’t let her 🤣 — Rule 62 (@kayco76) June 25, 2021

Mighty strong reaction to something that I’ve been told isn’t even happening. — Lighten up, Francis (@LightnUpFransis) June 26, 2021

We know. They’re arguing that schools aren’t teaching critical race theory, but when it gets banned, they have a tantrum.

She seems well adjusted and completely sane. — OldMan YellingAtClouds (@OldManYelling30) June 26, 2021

She can still teach it to her own kids if she wants so what’s there to be mad about? — Pogue Mahone ☘️ (@PogueMahoneUSA) June 25, 2021

She has the same reaction when they get her order wrong at Starbucks. — Jean Paul Valley (@goukill1120) June 25, 2021

Calm down. — Mike Hennessey (@TheOilMan12) June 26, 2021

That must be the white rage they keep babbling about. At least it keeps the drywall business afloat. — Pigeon.link (@based_pigeon) June 25, 2021

Don’t let her be your teacher. — ToasterInSpace (@econ334) June 25, 2021

Wasn’t staged at all. That’s a 100% legit reaction. The camera being perfectly placed is just a wild coincidence. In any case, I’m sure her scream solved all the problems. — Infrared41 (@InfraredXLI) June 25, 2021

Her bag was empty. Low stakes. Unimpressed. — Publius Horatius Cocles (@PubliusHoratii) June 25, 2021

Bet her name is Karen — Superfly TNT (@Jcace) June 25, 2021

Imagine walking around the corner and seeing your mom making videos like this. — pdub’s friend (@ChrisjHowerton) June 26, 2021

Is this what they mean by “white rage”? — Daniel (@dme5381) June 25, 2021

My god, the cringe, it’s too powerful — more_meat_loaf (@more_meat_loaf) June 26, 2021

Imagine being this — Zach (@zacharywillhite) June 25, 2021

Account is now private! — Can anybody save my city? (@VoteForMayorNYC) June 26, 2021

What a surprise!

