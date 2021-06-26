https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/white-rage-woman-shoots-tiktok-video-expressing-her-reaction-to-gov-ron-desantis-banning-critical-race-theory-in-schools/

We used to think Twitter was a social media hellscape, but then TikTok came along and attracted all the crazies. There are at least two Twitter accounts that we know of dedicated entirely to people freaking out over everything Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis does, and this one just featured a Florida woman reacting to DeSantis banning critical race theory from public schools. No one has yet topped the woman falling to her knees and screaming upon Donald Trump’s inauguration, but this one is a contender.

We know. They’re arguing that schools aren’t teaching critical race theory, but when it gets banned, they have a tantrum.

What a surprise!

