Washington, DC — “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.”—Genesis 8:22

Leave it to politicians to think they know more than God.

We are deluged constantly with fearmongering corporate media shills and power mad politicians warning us that the earth is coming to an end, and it’s because we humans are changing the climate. The arrogance and narcissism has gone so far that you could imagine someone developing some scheme to block the sun or something, but that does seem a little far…. Oh, wait, Bill Gates did propose just that.

Of course, we can expect this nonsense from the likes of AOC and the Democrat Party, but we have fighters in the Republican Party, right?

In comes Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) who this week announced the formation of the so-called “Conservative Climate Caucus” which boasts 64 GOP members. The top plank of its “What We Believe” states: “The climate is changing, and decades of a global industrial era that has brought prosperity to the world has also contributed to that change.”

Earlier this month, Miami’s Republican Mayor Francis Suarez attended the “American Conservative Climate Rally” where he, and other pandering political hacks, assured the world that Republicans too fear manmade climate change but “conservatives are on the frontline of the fight against climate change.” That rally was held by the American Conservation Coalition, a group led by young so-called “conservatives” who have no doubt been thoroughly indoctrinated in the church of the state, otherwise known as government schools.

This represents what always seems to happen on the political “right.” As the left keeps moving further left, the so-called “right” moves leftward right along with them.

“Every season there is a new contender for the conservative mini-treatise of the day,” wrote Lew Rockwell. “Usually written by the newest would-be Buckley, it offers readers a new way of understanding the ideological climate and a new perspective on how conservatives should fit within it. National Review used to publish these all the time in the 60s and 70s, and the conclusion was always the same: feel no guilt about your support of big government in such and such an area because conservative philosophy can be twisted and re-rendered to make that not only permissible but necessary.”

Marc Morano, founder of Climate Depot, is trying to fight this trend, but he’s facing an uphill battle. He testified before the Pennsylvania House on June 22 to argue against the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) which threatens that state’s fracking industry.

“It is amazing to me that everyone here believes that you can legislate in Pennsylvania a better climate by increasing energy costs, harming yourself economically, and turning over more energy decisions to politicians, lobbyists, and activists who are going to join up with other states and try to dictate Pennsylvania energy policy,” Morano said. “This is one of the worst things Pennsylvania could possibly get itself embroiled in and yet, many members here today believe they are ‘saving the planet’ by beginning the death of a thousand cuts to the state’s fracking miracle.”

Morano added: “Pennsylvania should reject these so-called ‘mandatory market-based programs’that will increase costs, bureaucracy, damage job production and do nothing for the environment. Make no mistake, these climate schemes are nothing more than the regulatory state and its promoters trying to use the ‘global warming’ scare to get legislation passed that would otherwise not stand a chance.”

Yes, as Morano put it, it’s “not about controlling the climate,” because of course humans can’t, it’s “about controlling you.” Oh, and think about how much the green alarmists’ agenda has been advanced under COVID-19. And the Republicans are helping them advance it, like Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf who is bragging about all the money and new power coming in to the government under the RGGI.

Morano went further in an interview later in the week noting the so vaunted Big Oil players, like Exxon Mobile and the American Petroleum Corporation, are some of the biggest funders of the “green” agenda. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is pushing a GOP plan.

“We are in for it so deep, and we have Republican leadership in Washington that is beyond clueless…. (McCarthy) comes out and talks about ‘climate being a problem and Republicans recognize that, and we have our own solutions.’”

The Republicans are no different. They are as arrogant to think they can control the climate as the left. The only difference is they want to come up with the plan so they can reap the award of credit. They’ll tell us they have a kinder, gentler tyranny to impose on us than the “Green New Deal.”

Now, make no mistake. We are to take care of the environment around us and make good use of the resources God gave us, but that comes with the humility and understanding that we have no control over the climate and the weather. And the best stewardship of one’s environment comes when property rights are cherished.

“Knowing that your property is really yours makes it easier to plant, grow, invest and prosper,” wrote John Stossel.

