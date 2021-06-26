https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/26/wtfudge-margot-cleveland-shares-parts-of-the-biden-dojs-election-law-complaint-against-georgia-in-a-surreal-thread/

As we told you previously, the U.S. Justice Department has announced that they’re suing Georgia over the state’s election law. The lawsuit is raising eyebrows at the very least and is being outright slammed at most:

I am this close to saying that if Merrick Garland personally signed off on the Georgia lawsuit, he is unfit to be Attorney General or anything else that requires sound legal reasoning or any real concern to do justice. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 26, 2021

Let’s put it another way. If he supports this… I’m glad his SCOTUS nomination was blocked. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 26, 2021

Margot Cleveland has a great thread using parts of the actual DOJ complaint against the Georgia law to show just how crazy it is:

The DOJ’s complaint against Georgia is surreal…. pic.twitter.com/wlLpVb6U8q — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 25, 2021

Remember when Biden promised his DOJ would never be politicized? Neither does Merrick Garland:



4/ So, basically, the DOJ is now litigating because legislators opposed to the legislation lost. pic.twitter.com/2luU2azJxm — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 25, 2021



5/ OMgosh….Maybe the guy who called the law Jim Crow 2.0 wasn’t invited for a reason??? pic.twitter.com/AbdFLOJyM1 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 25, 2021



6/ And, sure, GA is responsible for some wacko white supremacist group that everyone denounced! pic.twitter.com/4df5g8H39g — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 25, 2021



8/ And finally the substantive claim: “with the PURPOSE of denying or abridging…” pic.twitter.com/FjB1bYPYbn — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 25, 2021

WOW.

Holy crap. These examples are in the bogus lawsuit the DOJ brought against Georgia. Incredible. https://t.co/ShFz2Fff6u — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) June 26, 2021

Democrats should be utterly embarrassed by this. https://t.co/xQR53EHSKK — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) June 26, 2021

Dems should be, but we’re not sure they’re capable of that emotion at this point.

