Twenty-seven people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports one of the fatalities involved a 25-year-old man who was discovered “in the 2600 block of West Thomas Street” about 4:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Chicago Tribune reports 1,587 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 14, 2021. That represents 195 more shooting victims that were seen by this same time in 2020.

On June 24, 2021, the Tribune noted Chicago homicides were at 316 for the year.

Nolte: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is using cherry-picked statistics to claim murders are down when murders are actually up. https://t.co/MjR0SvmQfg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 22, 2021

Breitbart News reported 49 people people were shot last weekend alone in Chicago, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

Sixteen people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago on Monday, June 22, and seven of those shooting victims died.

To date, Lightfoot’s go-to response to the violence has been to call for more gun control.

During a June 26, 2021, rally in Wellington, Ohio, Donald Trump referenced Chicago and said, “People are being shot by the thousands every year. Worse than Afghanistan, how about that?”

