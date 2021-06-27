https://www.dailywire.com/news/31-year-old-racial-justice-activist-stabbed-to-death-in-chicago-family-asks-donations-go-to-equal-justice-initiative-in-her-name

A young woman who was praised by her family and others for her work in so-called racial justice was tragically stabbed to death last weekend in Chicago, a Democrat-run city rife with crime.

Thirty-one-year-old Anat Kimchi was found in a street last weekend with two stab wounds in her back. She was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

“Chicago police found the woman, Anat Kimchi, 31, lying on the sidewalk with two stab wounds to her upper back around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Wacker Drive,” said reporter Alexis McAdams on June 20. “She was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.”

According to local reports, Kimchi was described as a “brilliant criminology researcher.”

“Anat worked tirelessly in the field of criminal justice to reduce racial and ethnic inequalities in the justice system,” the Kimchi family said in a statement, according to a report from the Associated Press and WTOP.

“If news organizations want to respond to her death, coverage of issues related to racial and ethnic inequalities in the justice system would honor her life’s work,” the family said.

The Kimchis “urged anyone interested in making a donation in her memory to contribute to the Equal Justice Initiative,” the report added.

Kimchi, who was born in Israel, attended the University of Maryland where she was pursuing criminology and criminal justice. She was in Chicago visiting friends at the time of her murder.

Gary La Free, chair and professor of the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the university, said Kimchi was “a brilliant young scholar.”

“Anat was already a notably accomplished scholar, but more importantly she was a remarkable woman who was beloved by friends and family. Please keep her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” La Free said.

According to early reports, police said they were looking for a suspect who was potentially homeless and had attacked two other women just days before the murder.

Tony Robinson was subsequently arrested on Friday in relation to the murder.

According to WGN9 News, the 41-year-old has been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated robbery in the stabbing death of Kimchi.

“Robinson was identified on surveillance cameras and with the help of a cooperating witness,” the report added. “Robinson has also been linked to two other armed robberies this month, where he attacked a woman from behind and hit her with an object.”

“This defendant has, for lack of a better term, [been] terrorizing downtown in regards to the crimes he’s now facing charges,” said Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

“I don’t think that’s an unfair statement in any way, shape or form,” Judge Charles Beach said in agreement with Murphy at the bond hearing. “These types of attacks and the randomness and violence cause a fear … The randomness of this is hard to explain and it’s hard to adapt to, and frankly, it is an act of terrorism on the community when it happens in this fashion.”

Robinson is being held without bail.

