Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told Americans who are worried about skyrocketing violent crime rates to calm down, and their concerns about the surging violence is just “hysteria.”

In Ocasio-Cortez’s backyard of New York City, shooting incidents spiked 73% in May compared to the same time in 2020, and in June are up 107% compared to two years ago. The city is experiencing 52% more murders than at this time two years ago. Bias crimes have nearly doubled in the city over the past year. Hate crimes against Asians have increased 335% compared to last May, according to the NYPD .

Despite the months of concrete data that violent crime rates have skyrocketed in New York City, Ocasio-Cortez claims it is all hysteria.

“We are seeing these headlines about percentage increases,” Ocasio-Cortez said, referring to a recent New York Times article about surging crime that stated, “Homicide rates in large cities were up more than 30 percent on average last year, and up another 24 percent for the beginning of this year.”

“Now, I wanna say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much,” the far-left congresswoman said.

“But, I also wanna make sure that this hysteria … you know, that this doesn’t […]

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

