Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote a letter of support to Georgia’s Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr after the Department of Justice has launched a lawsuit against Georgia’s new election law.

Attorney General Brnovich wrote, “As the Attorney General of Arizona, another state where the DOJ is attempting to intimidate local officials, please know that we stand with you in this fight and will do whatever we can to push back against this blatantly political and unmerited attack.”

Brnovich clearly let the Georgia AG know he is supporting him in his legal fight against the DOJ, which is trying to put an end to Georgia’s new voting law. This law was signed by Governor Kemp (R-GA) towards the end of March and was passed by the State Senate at the beginning of March.

Democrats have viewed the Election Integrity Act of 2021 as “voter suppression” in an attempt to salvage the state from turning fully Blue. Some Republicans have argued the bill actually makes it, “easier to vote, and harder to cheat,”

as Governor Kemp has said.

“Today the fight has come to Georgia. Tomorrow it will be in Arizona and if left unchallenged the DOJ will intimidate other states in an attempt to undermine the constitution and force submission to the relentless will of the current federal administration. We must not be deterred by these threats. As state officials, we must all stand together to defend federalism and state sovereignty against federal overreach,” AG Brnovich concluded.

