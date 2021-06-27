https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/berry-responds-crenshaw-saying-she-should-be-cut-olympic-team-yall-are-obsessed-me?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Dan Crenshaw said on Monday that athlete Gwen Berry should be cut from the U.S. Olympic team.

Berry has been in the spotlight due to her behavior during the playing of the national anthem Saturday at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials while she was on the podium after receiving the bronze medal in the hammer throw.

“While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet. She took a quarter turn, so she was facing the stands, not the flag. Toward the end, she plucked up her black T-shirt with the words ‘Activist Athlete’ emblazoned on the front, and draped it over her head,” the Associated Press reported

“At this point, y’all are obsessed with me,” Berry tweeted in an apparent response to Rep. Crenshaw’s comment.

The AP noted that although the anthem does not play during trials medal ceremonies like it does during medals ceremonies at the Olympic Games, the hammer throwers got their medals just prior to the beginning of the evening session which throughout the week had begun with a video version of the anthem playing on the scoreboard.

“I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose,” Berry said regarding the timing. “I was pissed, to be honest.”

“They said they were going to play it before we walked out, then they played it when we were out there,” Berry said, according to the outlet. “But I don’t really want to talk about the anthem because that’s not important. The anthem doesn’t speak for me. It never has.”

USA Track and Field spokesperson Susan Hazzard said that “the national anthem was scheduled to play at 5:20 p.m. today. We didn’t wait until the athletes were on the podium for the hammer throw awards. The national anthem is played every day according to a previously published schedule.” The AP noted that on Saturday the anthem began at 5:25.

