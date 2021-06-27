https://noqreport.com/2021/06/27/biden-quietly-signed-race-conscious-executive-order-that-will-destroy-americas-government/

When it comes to making news and dropping press releases, there are certain rules regarding the days of the week they’re dropped. Big economic or policy news that governments or companies want everyone talking about for the whole week are dropped Monday or Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are for “quick hit” releases that should be in the news cycle for a day or two before fading away. As for Friday, that’s when you drop things you want to be forgotten about over the weekend.

On Friday, Joe Biden signed an executive order that is getting infuriatingly little press and next to no pushback from the GOP. Hopefully, it will pick up steam starting Monday because it represents one of the greatest threats to our government, and while I’m not one who ever supports government’s questionable grasp of power, this particular threat is a plague that could topple the entirety of our system from the inside.

First, the background. According to The Daily Caller:

Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday that ensures that every part of the federal government will conduct race-conscious diversity training and engage in race-conscious hiring.

The executive order “establishes an ambitious, whole-of-government initiative that will take a systematic approach to embedding DEIA [diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility] in Federal hiring and employment practices,” according to a White House fact sheet. In practice, it will ensure that federal agencies employ tenets associated with Critical Race Theory (CRT) within their hiring practices and day-to-day activities.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The executive order directs federal agencies to “develop strategic plans to eliminate any barriers to success faced by under-served employees.” This will be felt through federal hiring, which will prioritize “communities that have historically faced employment discrimination and professional barriers, including people of color, women, first-generation professionals and immigrants, individuals with disabilities, [and] LGBTQ+ individuals.”

Let’s set aside my obligatory Critical Race Theory rant for now. If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you are already informed enough to recognize that Critical Race Theory is an abomination that runs contrary to the true anti-racism tenets our nation has been increasingly embracing for the last six decades. We were becoming more color-blind and the righteous protections against discrimination were taking hold.

Now, this administration with the help of woke mainstream media and the leftist extremists who control academia have engaged in reversing discrimination across the board. That’s nothing new. But this executive order comes just short of codifying mandatory racism within the offices of government itself. Given enough time, this can and almost certainly will destroy our government from within.

Here’s the stark reality that is absolutely unquestionable regardless of one’s perspective on Critical Race Theory: The best way to operate a government, business, or organization is to put the best people in the right positions regardless of race, gender, religion, or any other intersectional classifications. If we hire the most qualified and skilled person for each individual position, we will have the best chance for success in any group endeavor.

Imagine if this type of “race-conscious” training was applied to the NBA. Instead of teams being able to take the best players available to them and put them on the floor, what if they were forced to engage in “diverse” and “race-conscious” hiring practices. They would need to match the racial demographics of either their city or the nation as a whole, which means they would need their teams to be made up of a certain number of White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, and Native American players.

Of course, the division between the NBA and the WNBA is itself a diversity-killer. It’s not woke to say only men can play in this league and only women can play in that league, so the leagues would need to be merged. And since there are more women in America than men, not to mention that women are a protected “minority” despite being a majority, each team would have to be comprised of mostly women. But that’s not enough. Having different races and women comprising over half of the team is a start, but for proper equity the protected classes would need to be among the starters and receive playing time equal to or higher than others who may be more skilled.

One does not have to be a basketball fan to realize this would not make the NBA stronger. It would not make the games better nor would it serve the fans the teams they’d want on the court. Forced diversity based on race-conscious mandates would destroy the NBA because fans want to see the best players against the best players. That’s what makes the NBA work.

This is an extreme example that plays out in similar fashion regardless of whether it’s the NBA, a woke business, or the United States government. Do we want someone managing a CIA team who knows best how to operate the mission or do we want someone who is there as a diversity hire? Do we want the most qualified people planning out distribution and logistics of the upcoming infrastructure bill or do we want less-qualified but more diverse leaders choosing how to fix our roads? The answer to these and pretty much every similar question should be that we want the most qualified and skilled people working in government.

Given enough time, this executive order will cause the systematic deterioration of our government. Instead of being “race-conscious,” we should hire the best people regardless of race, gender, religion, or anything else.

Our government is already extraordinarily inefficient and monumentally corrupt. We have a hard enough time getting the best people in the right places without being forced to make “race-conscious” hiring decisions.

