WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden pledged Friday that the United States will remain committed to Afghanistan after American forces leave the country, but said that after nearly two decades of war, the future of the country is in its own hands.
Long a skeptic of America’s longest war, Biden underscored that the decision to pull out was not up for debate as he received Afghanistan’s fractious leadership for a White House visit that felt like a farewell.