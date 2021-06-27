https://noqreport.com/2021/06/27/biden-signs-executive-order-that-mandates-race-training-at-every-level-and-lectures-on-white-privilege-and-male-privilege/

The US Government has practiced race preference hiring for decades but that’s not enough.

Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday that mandates training that teaches federal employees that the US is racist and unredeemable. The order also pushes “equity” and urges federal departments to get away from merit in government performance.

This is pure Marxism and promotes hatred and divisiveness.

The Daily Caller reported: President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday that ensures that every part of the federal government will conduct race-conscious diversity training and engage in race-conscious hiring. TRENDING: Democrats Drag Out a Clearly PANICKED Al Gore to Attack Arizona Audit as Officials Prepare to Release Preliminary Evaluation this Week (VIDEO) The executive order "establishes an ambitious, whole-of-government initiative that will take a systematic approach to embedding DEIA [diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility] in Federal hiring and employment practices," according to a White House fact sheet . In practice, it will ensure that federal agencies employ tenets associated with Critical Race Theory (CRT) within their hiring practices and day-to-day activities. Biden signs executive order to boost diversity, equity within federal workforce https://t.co/JNJijBBje0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 26, 2021 CRT holds that America

