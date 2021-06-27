https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/27/blue-check-who-threatened-to-leave-usaa-if-they-didnt-dump-tucker-carlson-has-inconvenient-timeline-of-deleted-tweets-convos-trashing-dan-crenshaw/

Travis Akers thought it was a good idea to send his ‘formal notice’ to USAA stating if they didn’t stop supporting Tucker Carlson he would be taking his business elsewhere … on Twitter. Which tells you this is more of a pander and virtue-signal than any real act of protest. Sort of like when losers tell you THEY’RE BLOCKING YOU on Twitter.

Take THAT!

*eye roll*

If he’s this fussy with USAA he should send this as a letter, not as a lame-a*s tweet on Twitter.

Good evening @USAA, Please accept this as my formal notice that you have until the end of June to cease all advertising during any @TuckerCarlson programming or I will move my insurance policies and accounts to a competitor that does not financially support Carlson. Thank you. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 25, 2021

Forget that USAA is basically a nonprofit doing good for MILLIONS of people … TUCKER CARLSON, REEEEEEE.

What a dill-hole.

He is pressuring @USAA to cancel @TuckerCarlson because Carlson “disparaged” a former member of the United States military. pic.twitter.com/nzX3eAtvY9 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 27, 2021

Apparently being critical of any member of the military is somehow ‘disparaging the military’ now.

So does that mean the idjits on the Left who have been trashing Dan Crenshaw and Tom Cotton for years and years were disparaging the military?

Let’s have a look at the kind of exchanges that occur in @travisakers timeline. Specifically, let’s look at some of the things that have been said about @DanCrenshawTX. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 27, 2021

On his timeline.

Hrm.

One thing to note is that @travisakers likes to delete tweets. Interesting. But we can still see the responses to them. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 27, 2021

Holy COW does this guy ever delete a lot of tweets.

That doesn’t seem suspicious or anything.

Note the deleted tweets. But here we have someone disparaging a former member of the United States military. No follow-up tweet from Travis Akers, where he defended Crenshaw. pic.twitter.com/cUCztUQvsF — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 27, 2021

Speaking of useless … and Dan Crenshaw.

Wonder what ol’ Travis deleted here?

Mocking a former member of the United States military? Making light of an injury that was incurred during battle? @travisakers, where was your objection to this? Or do you only object to your political adversaries, like @TuckerCarlson, when they say something you don’t like? pic.twitter.com/EIgnNJt4bm — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 27, 2021

One-eyed Willy?

Classy group Travis runs with.

And more deleted tweets.

Mocking a former member of the United States military? Making light of an injury that was incurred during battle? @travisakers, where was your objection to this? Or do you only object to your political adversaries, like @TuckerCarlson, when they say something you don’t like? pic.twitter.com/EIgnNJt4bm — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 27, 2021

Cripes.

@USAA, I sincerely hope you see what is happening here. Progressives are engaging in rank hypocrisy AND cancel culture. @TuckerCarlson said absolutely nothing wrong, and what he did say certainty falls under the scope of the 1st Amendment. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 27, 2021

Progressives are doing what they’ve always done, play their ridiculous ‘morality’ card while clutching their pearls and trying to cancel someone for NOT FALLING IN LINE. And they claim the Right is authoritarian … get these people a mirror.

Get them several.

Lastly, @USAA, if you comb through the tweets of those urging you to cancel Tucker Carlson, you will find extreme hatred directed at veterans. I pulled only a few examples. Please ignore these disgusting hypocrites. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 27, 2021

Funny watching the Left suddenly pretending to give a damn about our veterans.

We know better.

Hey @travisakers, what happened to “progressive Christian” that was in your bio yesterday??? — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) June 27, 2021

Travis has been making some changes to his bio and account since this thread came out.

Well, there’s no such thing as a “progressive Christian.” So there’s that. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 27, 2021

Oh, and now this is his pinned tweet (that he has limited to only a few people who can respond):

DISCLAIMER: All opinions are my own and do not necessarily reflect that of the U.S. Government or DoD. Retweets, follows, and “likes” are not an endorsement. Articles or op-eds shared are not necessarily a reflection of my personal views. All Inquiries: [email protected] — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 27, 2021

Convenient timing on that ‘disclaimer,’ doncha think?

But they kind of do reflect them. https://t.co/wQaewIyxb0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 27, 2021

His Twitter bio is conflicted. He also has no guts as he disabled replies. https://t.co/Yg09Qwwsfx — EOT (@onthevergetime) June 27, 2021

Mean TV guy calls names, “cancel muh insurance.” https://t.co/4YMgN5DiOY pic.twitter.com/p8j9hW5e85 — Austere Tweet Scholar Dr. Haymoose (@haymoose) June 27, 2021

What about the tweets you delete? Do THOSE reflect your personal views? https://t.co/BijFecUvrV — Eddie K (@TarHeeled67) June 27, 2021

As you can see, his disclaimer went well.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Pathetic and SHAMEFUL’: Josh Hawley takes on BULLIES at lame progressive wannabe scam PAC ‘ReallyAmerican’ for targeting his sister

Wait, WHAT?! Make-A-Wish will NOT grant wishes to terminally ill children who have NOT been fully vaccinated (there IS no vaccine for kids under 12)

Grift running out? Rebekah Jones ‘officially’ running for Congress against Matt Gaetz and Twitter just points and LAUGHS

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

