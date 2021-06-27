https://www.oann.com/bojs-climate-scheme-must-be-made-flexible-june-summary-of-opinion/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bojs-climate-scheme-must-be-made-flexible-june-summary-of-opinion



FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

June 28, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan’s scheme to boost funding for steps to combat climate change must be a “flexible” one as the rules and environment surrounding the issue remain fluid, one member was quoted as saying in a summary of opinions at this month’s rate review.

A Cabinet Office representative welcomed the BOJ’s climate scheme as “timely,” the summary showed on Monday, a sign the bank’s plan reflected its hope to coordinate with the government that promotes green among key pillars of its growth strategy.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

