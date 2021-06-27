https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-u-s-military-launches-airstrikes-on-iranian-backed-terrorists-in-middle-east

The U.S. Military launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed terrorists near the Iraq-Syria border late on Sunday evening in response to those groups using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to attack U.S. forces in Iraq.

“Specifically, the U.S. strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “Several Iran-backed militia groups, including Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS), used these facilities.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

