Shocking dashcam video shows the alarming moment that gunshots rang out at a busy traffic light in Chicago.

Huber Pereznegron was caught in traffic in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. He was waiting at a red light at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, and that’s when a frightening shootout erupted in the middle of traffic.

“I see one guy getting out of the backseat with a rifle,” Pereznegron told WMAQ-TV. “I really didn’t think too much of it, because I didn’t think it was real, until the second person got out, then I saw him with another gun.”

The dashcam in Pereznegron’s vehicle captures the moment of the spine-chilling shootout as well as the reactions by Pereznegron and the passenger in his car.

The viral video shows two men exit a red sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, in front of Pereznegron, and then fire multiple rounds at another vehicle near the traffic light at East 86th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

“He starts shooting and all of the sudden the magazine falls out and he stops shooting or otherwise it could have been a lot worse,” Pereznegron told WBBM-TV.

When the gunmen opened fire, Pereznegron and his friend slouched down to try to take cover, but said, “I ducked, but I wanted to see.”

Pereznegron attempted to put his car into reverse, but he was boxed in since there was bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“I wanted to reverse, but I was kind of trapped,” Pereznegron said. “I really couldn’t go anywhere. I was stuck.”

“All that I was thinking, hoping the other guys were not going to shoot back towards us,” he said.

Both gunmen quickly retreated back to their vehicle and drove away.

The hail of bullets set off a nearby ShotSpotter, an audio sensor that alerts police to the sound of gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Chicago police have launched an investigation, but have yet to make any arrests in the shooting case.

“They don’t really care anymore when they go out, who sees them or what they do,” Pereznegron said of criminals in Chicago. “I’m not sure what’s going on through their mind. This stuff needs to stop. There was a lot of innocent people around them.”

Pereznegron revealed that he installed the dashcam about six months ago after a car accident.







Caught On Dashcam, A Frightening Shootout As Man Is Stuck In Traffic



www.youtube.com



Earlier this month, video captured another shooting in a Chicago street where a couple were dragged out of their car and shot to death. Police say the man and woman were ambushed and killed in an execution-style shooting. The couple were parents to two young children.

At least 43 people, including two minors, were shot this weekend in Chicago as of Sunday afternoon. Two people had been killed from shootings, according to WBBM.

As of June 23, 316 people have been killed in Chicago in 2021, preliminary police statistics show.

