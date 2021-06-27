https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9727157/Chris-Cuomo-wears-socks-SKULLS-site-Miami-building-collapse.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus

Chris Cuomo was pictured wearing socks emblazoned with skulls to the site of the Miami building collapse disaster that has left four people dead.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the CNN host wearing the socks on Friday while at the scene where bodies have been pulled from the rubble of the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, near Miami Beach.

The black crew-length socks show a skull colored with the design of the American flag on the right foot as well as white stars. On the left foot, a patriotic bald eagle is seen – also stylized with the coloring of the American flag.

The socks, called Stance Freedom Strike Crew Sock, retail on the Zumiez website for $15 where they are currently out of stock.

Chris Cuomo was pictured wearing socks with skulls on them to site of Surfside building collapse disaster that has left four people dead. He also wore shorts with sneakers and a polo shirt

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the CNN host wearing the socks on Friday while at the scene where bodies have been pulled from the rubble

Chris Cuomo is seen interacting with people at the scene of the Surfside building collapse disaster where he appears to embrace another man to comfort them in one photo

The socks, called Stance Freedom Strike Crew Sock, retail on the Zumiez website for $15 where they are currently out of stock

The socks are also available at The drop for $14.99

The product description on the Zumiez website reads: ‘Add some bada** style to your feet with the Stance Freedom Strike crew socks.’

‘Skulls and eagles on the uppers with red, white and blue detailing offer some gnarly patriotic style, while the padded footbeds and built-in arch support will keep you comfortable no matter what,’ the product description reads.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Stance company for more information and additional comment.

For hours after the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed around 1.30am on Thursday, only one woman had been confirmed dead.

Three more bodies were later been pulled from the rubble of the collapsed 12-story Miami condo tower pushing the death toll up to four while officials revealed 159 people are still missing.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday morning that rescue teams had recovered the bodies of three more victims overnight from the rubble.

Officials said they had managed to identify three of the four victims by late Friday morning but have not publicly released that information.

People are seen hugging outside of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida on Friday

People react as they continue to wait for news about relatives at the Community Center in Surfside, north of Miami Beach while workers continue to search for victims of the collapse

Rescue crew respond at the site after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach on Friday

A dog of the search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside

Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo on Friday

A photo released by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on Friday show first responders rescuing survivors from a partially collapsed residential building in Miami-Dade County, Florida

Dr. Emma Lew, director of the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department, said one of the victims had been alive when they were pulled from the rubble and rushed to hospital but died later.

Now, almost 36 hours on from the collapse, at least 37 people have been rescued from the rubble or parts of the damaged building still standing, with 11 injured and four hospitalized.

The mayor said a total of 120 people have now been accounted for ‘which is very, very good news’ but revealed the number of people still missing has climbed to 159 – a number she warned was ‘very fluid.’

Officials had initially said 99 people were unaccounted for following the building’s collapse. But, with the tower housing a mix of seasonal and year-round residents, authorities were unsure exactly how many people were inside at the time.

A total of 55 condos collapsed on Thursday – more than a third of the 136 within the building. Around 80 percent of the building was reportedly occupied.

Officials said Thursday they believed the building had been ‘substantially full’ and pleaded to the public for information about anyone who may have been inside.