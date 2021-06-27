https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/conservative-talk-host-jesse-kelly-explains-democrats-always-coming-guns-video/

Jesse Kelly is a conservative talk host on ‘The First’ network and if you’re not watching him, you’re really missing out.

Kelly is very good at getting inside the mind of the left and analyzing why they do certain things, what tactics they use, and what their ultimate goals are.

During a recent episode, Jesse drilled down into the issue of gun control and explored why Democrats keep coming back to this idea, despite its unpopularity.

Here’s a partial transcript:

Have you ever thought about why Democrats are so anti-you having guns? I mean it gets uncomfortable, but that’s what we do on this show, right? We talk about uncomfortable things and uncomfortable truths. Now we’re about to get uncomfortable. You ready for this? It’s creepy because when you actually dig into it, as I’ve always told you, Democrats want to take your guns because Democrats want the freedom to hurt you if you don’t comply.

There’s no other explanation. There’s not, there’s not one, and this is where we make the mistake on the right, and and I’ve made this mistake a thousand times too. I’m sure you have and I’ll even bring up some crime numbers and things later on in a minute so you can have some ammo to shoot down your crazy liberal cousin on Facebook or whatever.

But you and I all say things like, well what oh they shouldn’t want to take guns. The cities where the guns are banned are where all the violent crime is. The guns don’t cause violent crime. We bring up stats and things like that, like I said I’ll give you some here in a minute, but when we do that we’re also missing the point

They know, they know. They’re well aware that all the violent crime in this country takes place in cities where the guns are banned. They know that. They know there’s never been a mass shooting at a gun show. Well, why not? If the guns are the problem, have you ever been to a gun show?

I’ve been to a million, there are guns laying around everywhere, everyone’s wearing one, everyone’s selling one, everyone’s buying one. There’s just nothing but guns, you can’t walk two feet without running into one, but there’s never been a mass shooting there. Why? Well because guns are the problem and you know that’s the same thing we’ve talked about a thousand times. But the thing is, that argument doesn’t shoot down anything for Democrats because again, they know they know guns aren’t the problem.

They think you’re the problem.

Watch the video below:

“Democrats want to take your gun because Democrats want the freedom to hurt you if you don’t comply,” says @JesseKellyDC. But don’t take his word for it, watch @JoeBiden say as much in his speech this week. Plus, Jesse’s got some shocking stats from Biden’s crime crisis. pic.twitter.com/I25veeKsQ3 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 26, 2021

He’s not wrong.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

